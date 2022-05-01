Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Exclusive: How Lord Ram will receive sunlight for 10 minutes daily

    Nripendra Misra, Chairman of the Ram Mandir construction committee, tells Asianet News' Rajesh Kalra in an exclusive interview that for five to ten minutes daily a celestial treat would be offered to all devotees visiting Ayodhya.

    Exclusive How Lord Ram will receive sunlight for 10 minutes every day
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Ayodhya, First Published May 1, 2022, 8:15 PM IST

    Devotees, who would be arriving at the 'Garbha Griha' or sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya when it will be opened for them, will be able to witness a spectacle. Nripendra Misra, Chairman of the Ram Mandir construction committee, told Asianet News' Rajesh Kalra in an exclusive interview that for five to ten minutes daily a celestial treat would be offered to all devotees visiting Ayodhya.

    Also Read: Asianet News Exclusive: Inside the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

    "Lord Ram was born on Ram Navami. The belief is that he was born around noon. So what we are trying to do is that at noon, we are trying to direct the rays of the sun for five to 10 minutes through a technical process to reflect on the forehead of Lord Ram," Misra said.

    "The assignment of simulating this idea has been given to the Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR). Their experts in the astronomy department in Pune have designed this. They have collected details on the physical parameters of the structure. Their attempt is to simulate it in such a manner that takes into account the solar cycle for 19 years around noon. They are doing so without making any adjustments. Of course, this is a major initiative. And this has much potential," he added.

    When a spectacle of this proportion is to be expected, there is bound to be major crowd management worry. 

    Also Read: Ayodhya Ram Mandir will be earthquake-proof. Here's how?

    To deal with this, Misra says: "If everyone converges here at noon, imagine if you have 75000 to one lakh people here at the spot, it cannot be managed. So we are trying to avoid a stampede by installing 100 screens across Ayodhya which will show the ray of the sun falling upon the deity. This could prevent a mass gathering situation here. There will be a controlled crowd."

    "According to our calculations, on peak days if we keep the temple open for 12 hours, we anticipate that around 2.5 lakh to five lakh people to visit. That means that every person will get just 7 seconds to reach the deity, offer prayers and head out of the temple. There will be disappointment, but we are trying to improve their experience," he added.

    Explained: True story behind the Ayodhya Ram Mandir design

    Last Updated May 1, 2022, 8:15 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Nripendra Misra Exclusive interview true story behind the Ayodhya Ram Mandir design

    Explained: True story behind the Ayodhya Ram Mandir design

    Asianet News exclusive interview with Nripendra Misra Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

    Asianet News Exclusive: Inside the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

    Nearly 53,942 loudspeakers removed and 60,295 sounds lowered: Uttar Pradesh Police - adt

    Nearly 53,942 loudspeakers removed and 60,295 sounds lowered: Uttar Pradesh Police

    Column Hanuman Chalisa row: Erosion of an idea in Maharashtra

    Hanuman Chalisa row: Erosion of an idea in Maharashtra

    Maharashtra Day: CM Thackeray pays floral tribute to martyrs of Samyukta Maharashtra Movement - adt

    Maharashtra Day: CM Thackeray pays floral tribute to martyrs of Samyukta Maharashtra Movement

    Recent Stories

    Nripendra Misra Exclusive interview true story behind the Ayodhya Ram Mandir design

    Explained: True story behind the Ayodhya Ram Mandir design

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, DC vs LSG: KL Rahul-Mohsin Khan show takes Lucknow Super Giants to second spot against Delhi Capitals, Twitter jubilant-ayh

    IPL 2022, DC vs LSG: Rahul-Mohsin show takes Lucknow to second spot, Twitter jubilant

    Asianet News exclusive interview with Nripendra Misra Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

    Asianet News Exclusive: Inside the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

    football ligue 1 PSG boss Pochettino equates Messi to Maradona; backs forward to deliver next season snt

    PSG boss Pochettino equates Messi to Maradona; backs forward to deliver next season

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya celebrates Gujarat Day with GT win over RCB-ayh

    IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya celebrates Gujarat Day with GT's win over RCB

    Recent Videos

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir will be earthquake-proof. Here's how?

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir will be earthquake-proof. Here's how?

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, GT vs RCB, Gujarat Titans-Royal Challengers Bangalore: I might be the captain, but there is no hierarchy - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IPL 2022: I might be the captain, but there is no hierarchy - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Preview: Asianet News gets inside access to Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

    Exclusive Preview: Asianet News gets inside access to Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: We still have the hunger to win, says Mumbai Indians MI batting coach Robin Singh-ayh

    IPL 2022: We still have the hunger to win, says MI batting coach Robin Singh

    Video Icon
    Dedicate my last years to Ratan Tata addresses citizens at PM Modi s Assam event gcw

    'Dedicate my last years to...' Ratan Tata addresses citizens at PM Modi's Assam event

    Video Icon