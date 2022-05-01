Exclusive: How Lord Ram will receive sunlight for 10 minutes daily

Nripendra Misra, Chairman of the Ram Mandir construction committee, tells Asianet News' Rajesh Kalra in an exclusive interview that for five to ten minutes daily a celestial treat would be offered to all devotees visiting Ayodhya.

Devotees, who would be arriving at the 'Garbha Griha' or sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya when it will be opened for them, will be able to witness a spectacle. Nripendra Misra, Chairman of the Ram Mandir construction committee, told Asianet News' Rajesh Kalra in an exclusive interview that for five to ten minutes daily a celestial treat would be offered to all devotees visiting Ayodhya.

"Lord Ram was born on Ram Navami. The belief is that he was born around noon. So what we are trying to do is that at noon, we are trying to direct the rays of the sun for five to 10 minutes through a technical process to reflect on the forehead of Lord Ram," Misra said.

"The assignment of simulating this idea has been given to the Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR). Their experts in the astronomy department in Pune have designed this. They have collected details on the physical parameters of the structure. Their attempt is to simulate it in such a manner that takes into account the solar cycle for 19 years around noon. They are doing so without making any adjustments. Of course, this is a major initiative. And this has much potential," he added.

When a spectacle of this proportion is to be expected, there is bound to be major crowd management worry.

To deal with this, Misra says: "If everyone converges here at noon, imagine if you have 75000 to one lakh people here at the spot, it cannot be managed. So we are trying to avoid a stampede by installing 100 screens across Ayodhya which will show the ray of the sun falling upon the deity. This could prevent a mass gathering situation here. There will be a controlled crowd."

"According to our calculations, on peak days if we keep the temple open for 12 hours, we anticipate that around 2.5 lakh to five lakh people to visit. That means that every person will get just 7 seconds to reach the deity, offer prayers and head out of the temple. There will be disappointment, but we are trying to improve their experience," he added.

