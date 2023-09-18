BREAKING: Women's Reservation Bill likely to be tabled on September 20

In a significant move that could have far-reaching implications for India's political landscape, the central government is reportedly considering the introduction of the Women's Reservation Bill during the ongoing special session of Parliament on Wednesday (September 20). The bill, which has been pending for nearly 27 years, may finally see progress.

During the all-party meeting convened by the government on the eve of the five-day parliamentary session, several parties within the NDA and the opposition alliance 'INDIA' voiced strong support for the passage of the Women's Reservation Bill. The bill aims to provide for women's representation in elected bodies, including the Lok Sabha (House of the People) and state assemblies.

One notable proponent of the bill during the meeting was Praful Patel, a leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), which is an ally of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Patel extended his support to the demand for women's reservation in elected bodies, aligning with the Congress party and its allies in this endeavor.

Additionally, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), and the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) also urged the government to make history by passing the Women's Reservation Bill. They emphasized the symbolic significance of enacting this legislation during the momentous occasion of the shift to a new Parliament building.

The Women's Reservation Bill, if passed, would mark a major step toward enhancing gender equality and empowering women in India's political sphere. Its introduction in the ongoing parliamentary session reflects the government's commitment to addressing this long-pending issue and fostering greater representation of women in elected positions.

