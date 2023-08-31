Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Special session of Parliament to be held from September 18 to 22, announces Union Minister Pralhad Joshi

    With the anticipation of constructive discussions and debates during the Amrit Kaal, Pralhad Joshi conveyed this sentiment via a post on X (formerly known as Twitter). The session promises to be an arena for vital deliberations, reflecting the democratic processes at the heart of the nation's governance.

    An upcoming special session of Parliament has been scheduled to take place from September 18 to 22, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi on Thursday (August 31) said that this would mark the 13th Session of the 17th Lok Sabha and the 261st Session of the Rajya Sabha, encompassing a total of 5 sittings.

    'Ghamandiya Gathbandhan': BJP's Sambit Patra takes dig at INDIA bloc's Mumbai meet

    In a tweet, the Union minister said, "Special Session of Parliament (13th Session of 17th Lok Sabha and 261st Session of Rajya Sabha) is being called from 18th to 22nd September having 5 sittings.  Amid Amrit Kaal looking forward to have fruitful discussions and debate in Parliament."

    Earlier this month, the monsoon session of Parliament ended after 16 days with multiple disruptions and vigorous debates over Manipur violence, Delhi Ordinance Bill. It also witnessed an unsuccessful no-trust vote.

     

    Chandrayaan-3: ISRO shares fresh video as Pragyan rover confirms presence of Sulphur on Moon | WATCH

