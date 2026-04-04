Congress' P Chidambaram questioned the Centre's decision to call a special Parliament session from April 16-18 without consulting opposition parties, highlighting the unilateral move and its clash with ongoing election campaigns in several states.

Congress MP P Chidambaram raised concerns over the Centre's decision to convene a special session of Parliament from April 16 to 18, questioning both the timing and the lack of consultation with opposition parties. Addressing a press conference in Sivaganga, Chidambaram said the government had communicated its decision through a letter dated March 26, to which the Congress responded the same day, suggesting that an all-party meeting be held before convening Parliament.

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'Govt proceeded unilaterally'

"Before calling for a Parliament session, it was suggested in the reply that an all-party meeting should be convened under the leadership of the Prime Minister to discuss the purpose of the session and what bills are to be introduced," he said.

However, he noted that the Centre proceeded unilaterally. "However, without considering these suggestions, information has come from Delhi that Parliament will indeed meet on April 16, 17, and 18," he added.

Concerns over legislative proposals

Chidambaram also flagged concerns over the sudden urgency surrounding the 106th Constitutional Amendment Bill, which was passed nearly 30 months ago. "After remaining silent on it for all this time, the government has now suddenly announced the convening of Parliament," he said.

The Congress leader pointed to reports suggesting two significant legislative proposals likely to be introduced during the session, stating, "The current strength of the Lok Sabha, which is 543 members, may be increased by 50%, raising it to 816. Reports suggest that a bill for this is likely to be introduced. The second is that a delimitation bill to redraw constituencies may also be brought forward."

Clash with election schedule

Chidambaram further said these issues were not mentioned in the March 26 communication but were widely discussed in Delhi. He expressed concern over the impact on states like Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, where elections are imminent. "Elections in these states are scheduled for April 23, and in West Bengal also on April 29. These members will be actively engaged in election work," he said, questioning the feasibility of MPs attending Parliament during this period.

"For example, how can a Member of Parliament from Sivaganga leave their constituency and travel to Delhi on April 16, 17, and 18, when the election date is set for April 23?" Chidambaram asked.

Opposition sought meeting after polls

Earlier, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh had also criticised the move, stating that opposition parties had unanimously sought an all-party meeting after April 29, citing ongoing election campaigns and the Model Code of Conduct. (ANI)