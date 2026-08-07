A woman was assaulted by a male passenger on a Mumbai local train near Wadala station over a seat dispute. Other commuters did not intervene during the attack.

A shocking incident of assault was reported on a Mumbai local train on Friday morning, where a male passenger beat a woman inside a compartment. The attack occurred near Wadala station following a dispute over a seat.

According to initial reports, the woman was sleeping on a seat when the man attacked her. The accused threatened her by removing his belt during the assault. The fight escalated quickly, with the man continuing to beat the woman until he moved to another compartment.

Accused threatened victim by removing his belt during the assault

Other passengers present in the compartment remained mute and did not intervene while the assault was taking place. The lack of response from fellow commuters has drawn sharp criticism, with many questioning the bystander apathy that allowed the attack to continue.

The incident is said to have occurred on a local train near Wadala station, one of the busiest railway stations on the Mumbai suburban network.

Details about the victim and her condition have not been officially disclosed. It is also unclear whether she sustained serious injuries during the assault. The woman has not been identified publicly.

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The accused fled the scene after moving to another compartment. It is not known whether he has been apprehended by the railway police. Authorities are likely reviewing CCTV footage from the train and station to trace the attacker.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) has been informed about the incident. An investigation is underway to identify the accused and establish the exact sequence of events that led to the assault.

The incident has once again raised concerns about women's safety on Mumbai's local trains, which are considered the lifeline of the city. Despite being one of the most used public transport systems, incidents of harassment and assault continue to be reported.

Women's rights activists have condemned the attack and the inaction of other passengers. They have called for stricter enforcement of safety measures and greater awareness among commuters about intervening when they witness such incidents.

The Mumbai local train network carries millions of passengers daily. While designated ladies' compartments are available, many women prefer to travel in general compartments, where such incidents are more likely to occur.

The Friday morning attack has sparked outrage on social media, with many users expressing anger over the passengers' failure to intervene. Some have called for harsher penalties for those who commit such crimes.