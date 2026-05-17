SP MP Awadhesh Prasad termed Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu's childbirth incentive a 'personal perspective'. He argued for small-scale industries to tackle unemployment, while the TDP defended the scheme as a response to declining fertility rates.

SP MP Advocates for Industries Over Childbirth Incentives

Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Awadhesh Prasad on Sunday said that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's childbirth incentive scheme reflects a "personal perspective". He said that population growth is a natural process and the real solution lies in expanding small-scale industries across the country to prevent unemployment.

Speaking to ANI in Ayodhya, Prasad said, "It is his personal perspective regarding population control... To effectively address the challenges posed by a rising population, the country must actively promote industries; only in this way can the situation be successfully managed."

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"Population growth is a natural phenomenon... Small-scale industries should be established throughout the country, thereby ensuring that the problem of unemployment does not arise in the first place," he further said.

Andhra's Incentive Scheme and Mixed Reactions

His remark came after the Andhra Pradesh government announced cash incentives for families having a third and fourth child.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu made the announcement while addressing a public meeting in Narsannapeta, stating that the government would provide Rs 30,000 for the birth of a third child and Rs 40,000 for a fourth child.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party MP Shiv Pal Singh Patel said, "...there should be measures to control population growth...it is the biggest problem India is facing today..."

TDP Defends Policy, Cites 'Dangerous' Low Fertility Ratios

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) National Spokesperson Kommareddy Pattabhiram said the Andhra Pradesh government's decision to offer financial assistance for families having a third and fourth child is aimed at addressing the declining fertility rate in the state and across the country.

Pattabhiram said that more than 75 per cent of Indian states are facing low fertility ratios, which could pose serious challenges in the future.

Speaking to ANI, Pattabhiram said, "...The national average of TFR is around 2%... However, only a handful of states like Bihar, UP, and Jharkhand have a TFR above the replacement level of 2.1%... More than 75% of the states in the country are suffering from low fertility ratios, which is very dangerous for the future... That is the reason why today our leader, Chandrababu Naidu, is appealing to people to have more children..."

"The state government of AP has come out with a population management policy... that every family which has a third child will be given a financial assistance of Rs 30,000, and a family having a fourth child will be given a financial assistance of Rs 40,000. This is being done to improve the fertility ratios, which are dropping," he further said.