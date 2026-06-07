SP MP Zia Ur Rehman Barq decried the demolition of a '150-year-old mosque' in Sambhal, UP, as a violation of rights. Police state it was an illegal structure on cemetery land where controversial posters and a flag were found.

Samajwadi Party MP Zia Ur Rehman Barq on Sunday alleged a "disturbing trend" of religious sites being targeted in Uttar Pradesh and said the demolition of a "nearly 150-year-old structure" in Kaserua village of the Sambhal district in Uttar Pradesh violated constitutional rights and the Places of Worship Act.

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Barq's remarks came in the wake of police in Sambhal registering a case against eight members of a local committee after posters bearing "I Love Muhammad" and a flag resembling Pakistan's national flag were found during the demolition of an "illegally constructed structure" on cemetery land.

SP MP Condemns Demolition

Addressing a press conference today, Barq said, "For the past few years, a disturbing trend has emerged where religious sites such as mosques, madrasas, graveyards, Eidgahs, and shrines in Sambhal, across Uttar Pradesh, and throughout India are being consistently targeted and damaged...this appears to be part of the BJP government's policy to divide Hindus and Muslims for electoral gain...I want to address the incident that occurred in Sambhal yesterday."

He said the structure demolished was "nearly 150 years old" and its destruction "violates our rights under Article 25 of the Constitution and also contravenes the Places of Worship Act".

"I strongly condemn the hasty manner in which this action was taken based on an erroneous order...those responsible for this wrongful act, let me share some facts within my knowledge, the mosque that was demolished was a structure nearly 150 years old. Its destruction violates our rights under Article 25 of the Constitution and also contravenes the Places of Worship Act," he added.

'Only Waqf Tribunal has Jurisdiction'

Barq said the property is registered with the Waqf Board and cited records to support the claim. He stated the property is listed at entry number 1951 in the 1995 Uttar Pradesh Gazette and that Waqf registration was carried out by the government in 1984, not by a private individual claiming "Waqf by user".

"Regarding the matter of the mosque registered under the Waqf Board, neither the Tehsildar, SDM, DM, nor the Commissioner has the authority to hear the case or deliver a verdict on it. If a property is registered as Waqf property, these officials lack the jurisdiction to adjudicate or rule on it...proceedings were initiated in January 2026...this property is registered under the Waqf. Regarding properties registered under the Waqf, I should mention that the mosque was listed at entry number 1951 in the 1995 UP Gazette; the 1984 Waqf registration was also carried out by the government itself, not by a private individual claiming 'Waqf by user.' Whether under the old Waqf Act or the new one, the rule is clear - no official has the authority to unilaterally adjudicate matters concerning Waqf property. Only the Waqf Tribunal has the jurisdiction to do so," he added.

Barq said he would "initiate contempt proceedings and file a case in court against the officials who have acted by overstepping their jurisdiction".

"The action they have taken is entirely improper. I will initiate contempt proceedings and file a case in court against the officials who have acted by overstepping their jurisdiction," he stated.

Police Justify Action

Sambhal Superintendent of Police K.K. Bishnoi on Saturday stated that the administration carried out a campaign to remove illegal encroachments in Kaserua village. As part of the exercise, action was also taken against a mosque that was an "illegal structure." The structure was allegedly constructed on government cemetery land.

"An operation is underway to remove illegal encroachments in Kaserua Village of Sambhal district. An illegally constructed mosque is also being removed. During the inspection, posters and flags bearing the slogan 'I Love Mohammad' were found inside the mosque. We will ascertain who placed these items there. Personnel from four police stations, along with the Circle Officer, are present at the site," Superintendent of Police Bishnoi told ANI.

#WATCH संभल(उत्तर प्रदेश): संभल के SP के.के. बिश्नोई ने बताया, "जनपद संभल के कसेरुआ गांव में अवैध कब्ज़े को हटाने की कार्रवाई चल रही है। एक अवैध मस्जिद को भी हटाया जा रहा है। जांच के दौरान मस्जिद में 'आई लव मोहम्मद' के पोस्टर और झंडे भी मिले हैं। किन लोगों के द्वारा इनको रखा गया… pic.twitter.com/p82Fw8gukj

— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) June 6, 2026

According to the First Information Report, the incident occurred on June 6, in Kaserua village. A police team arrived at the site to maintain law and order during the removal of a mosque-like building that authorities said was illegally built on land designated as a cemetery, as per administrative orders.

While inspecting the building, police said they found 49 A4-sized posters in the main hall on the top floor. Officers also recovered a green flag, approximately 12 inches by 4 inches, featuring a crescent moon and star, which police stated appeared to resemble the national flag of Pakistan.

Section 353(2) of the BNS deals with publishing or circulating information that creates or promotes enmity, hatred, or ill-will between different religious groups. The FIR states that police determined the possession of the flag and posters, in the context of the structure built on cemetery land, had caused resentment among the local Hindu population. Police alleged that the actions of the accused committee members constituted an attempt to incite enmity and create social disharmony, thereby invoking provisions under Section 353(2).

Previous Unrest in Bareilly

Earlier, the controversy over the 'I Love Muhammad' campaign triggered violence in Bareilly on September 26, 2025. The protesters pelted stones at the police during the protest following Friday prayers. A group of people had gathered outside Ala Hazrat Dargah and the residence of Ittehad-e-Millat Council (IMC) chief Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan, holding "I Love Mohammad" placards.

Following the chaos, the Uttar Pradesh Police arrested Maulana Mohsin Raza in connection with the September 26 protests in Bareilly. The Uttar Pradesh Police also arrested Ittehad-e-Millat Council (IMC) National General Secretary Nafees Khan and his son, Farman Khan, in connection with the protests on September 30, taking the total number of arrests in the case to 81.

Nafees is an associate of Maulana Tauqeer Raza, who was arrested earlier after emerging as the chief conspirator in the stone-pelting case. Raza is currently in judicial custody.

Additionally, in response to the unrest, the Bareilly administration suspended mobile internet and broadband services for 48 hours, from 3 pm on October 2 to 3 pm on October 4. (ANI)