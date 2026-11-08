Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav has defended Akhilesh Yadav's upcoming Ram Temple visit, questioning why CM Yogi Adityanath objects to a personal act of faith after the CM demanded an apology for the 1992 Ram Janmabhoomi movement incidents.

Ram Gopal Yadav Responds to CM Yogi's Remarks

Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav on Sunday hit back at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over his comments at the tenth edition of Deepotsav following the announcement of Akhilesh Yadav's visit to the Ram Temple on December 12. The Samajwadi MP questioned CM Yogi over his alleged issue with Akhilesh Yadav's visit to the temple, emphasising that visiting a temple is a personal matter of faith for every believer.

Speaking to reporters, Yadav alleged that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath does not seem to understand that God resides in every particle, adding that a temple is merely a symbol where people go to express their faith. “A temple is a matter of faith for every person who believes in religion. Yogi ji does not seem to understand that God resides in every particle. A temple is merely a symbol where people go to express their faith. If Akhilesh Yadav is going there, why does Yogi ji have a problem with it? Why is he so bothered by Akhilesh's visit?...” said Yadav.

CM Adityanath's Demand for Apology

Yadav's remarks came after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on the 10th edition of Deepostav, made a scathing attack on the Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, asking him to apologise to the kar sevaks who were fired upon during the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, saying those responsible for the incident should express remorse. Addressing an event in Ayodhya, Yogi said, “Please come, but first, make sure you apologise to the kar sevaks who were fired upon. You must express remorse.”

Recalling the decades of struggle during the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, CM Adityanath emphasised the historic sacrifices of kar sevaks and saints, issuing a stern message to political critics who previously suppressed the movement. "An airport could never be built in Ayodhya in the past. Today, Ayodhya boasts an international airport named after Maharishi Valmiki... I have come here today to assure you of this: those who once neglected and insulted us, who opened fire on the devotees of Lord Ram, and who humiliated and lathi-charged the saints—if they ever visit Ayodhya, they must come only after offering an apology. Let them apologise to the devotees of Lord Ram; let them apologise to the saints. Let them repent for their past actions..." added CM Yogi.

These statements came following SP's announcement of Akhilesh Yadav visit to the Ram Temple on December 12, marking his maiden visit to the temple constructed nearly two years after the resolution of a decades-long legal dispute over the site following the demolition of Babri Masjid in 1992. (ANI)