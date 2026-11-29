BJP MP Tejasvi Surya criticizes Congress for stalling the Women's Reservation Bill, while welcoming support from other parties ahead of the upcoming special Parliament session to discuss delimitation and new legislative proposals.

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 29 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Tejasvi Surya on Sunday accused the Congress of delaying the implementation of women's reservation for decades and welcomed the support extended by several opposition parties to the proposed legislative measures concerning delimitation and women's reservation, saying the upcoming Parliament proceedings would be "keenly watched" by people, especially women, across the country. Tejasvi Surya and actor & director Prakash Belawadi today organised a thanksgiving event for supporters of the 'Save Lalbagh' campaign. Speaking on the proposed delimitation Bill after the event, Surya said most opposition parties, barring the Congress, understood the need to implement women's quota at the earliest and had come forward to support it. "The next few days in Parliament are going to be very keenly watched by the people of the country, especially the women of the country. The Congress party has delayed the implementation of the women's reservation for a few decades now. When PM Modi tried, even in the last attempt to implement and quickly implement, the Women's Reservation Bill, the Congress and its allies then opposed this on specious grounds. But today, most of the opposition parties, other than the Congress party, have understood that this is the need of the hour, that the people of the country want the implementation of the Women's Reservation Bill at the earliest, and have come on board to support this. I welcome all of their support," he said.

His remarks come amid deliberations within the INDIA bloc over the Centre's proposed delimitation and women's reservation Bills. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge is scheduled to meet Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin in Chennai and Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai on Sunday. Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi is also likely to accompany him. The proposed meetings come ahead of the special sitting of Parliament scheduled to begin on November 30, during which the Centre is set to introduce revised legislative proposals concerning delimitation and women's reservation. The proposed legislative package includes the Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026, the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026, and an amendment to laws governing Union Territories. The proposals seek to increase the maximum strength of the Lok Sabha to 850, comprising up to 815 members from states and 35 from Union Territories.

Meanwhile, speaking on the Lalbagh issue in Bengaluru, Surya described the decision to keep the park safe as a victory for the people of the city and urged the Chief Minister to drop the proposed long and short tunnel road projects. "Today, Lalbagh is safe. This is a victory for the people of Bengaluru. The history of Bengaluru is a history of lakes, of heritage sites like the Lalbagh Lake and Lalbagh Rock. The government had set out to acquire six acres of this pristine parkland to build a stupid tunnel road, which is unnecessary, illegal, and unwanted. I urge the Chief Minister to drop both the long tunnel and the short tunnel plans," he said. Speaking on the Karthigai Deepam row, the BJP MP said the Supreme Court's order was historic and emphasised that no government or authority could choose whether to comply with the court's directions. "The Supreme Court gave a historic order. It would have been a very dangerous precedent if this had not been corrected. No govt in the country, no authority in the country has the freedom to pick and choose which Supreme Court order to follow. Supreme Court orders are final and have to be followed by everybody in the land. That is the essence of the rule of law," he said. (ANI)