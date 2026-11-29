West Bengal Minister Tapas Roy demands over 100 FIRs against MP Abhishek Banerjee. The call follows allegations that Banerjee displayed fake video clips at a press conference to malign the state police, triggering an investigation.

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 29 (ANI): West Bengal Minister Tapas Roy on Sunday demanded strict action against Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee, saying that more than 100 FIRs should be registered against him over allegations of showing fabricated video clips at a press conference following a case registered by West Bengal Police agaisnt him.

Speaking to reporters about the FIR registered against Abhishek Banerjee, Roy said the TMC leader's actions warranted more than 100 FIRs and called on the police to take strict action against him. "For what Abhishek Banerjee did, not just one but more than 100 FIRs should be lodged against him. If someone does this, Police should take strict action," Roy said.

West Bengal Police, in a post on X, said that a complaint had been received at Kalna Police Station in Purba Bardhaman district, alleging that fabricated and fake video clips were shown at a press conference by Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday.

According to the police, the videos allegedly implicated some West Bengal Police personnel in the preparation of forged affidavits to benefit a particular political party. The complaint further alleged that the videos were intended to deliberately malign the image of West Bengal Police by falsely portraying the involvement of its personnel.

"A case has been registered on the basis of the complaint, and a thorough investigation is being launched forthwith by the State Cyber Crime Wing," West Bengal Police said in its post.

The FIR was registered after Abhishek Banerjee released the video clips during a press conference in New Delhi on Saturday.

Reacting to the controversy, West Bengal Minister Dilip Ghosh also alleged that Banerjee's actions were against the law and made a remark about his state of mind while commenting on his statements.

"Everything Abhishek Banerjee is doing is against the law. As for his remarks, it will take him some time to return to a normal state of mind; that is why all these things are happening," the West Bengal Minister said.

The police have initiated an investigation into the allegations through the State Cyber Crime Wing. (ANI)