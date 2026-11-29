UP CM Yogi Adityanath conducted a Janata Darshan at Gorakhnath Temple, personally meeting 150 citizens. He directed officials to address public grievances, specifically land disputes and medical aid, with sensitivity and swift action.

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 29 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a 'Janata Darshan' (public hearing) on Sunday morning following an overnight stay at the Gorakhnath Temple. The CM arrived in Gorakhpur on Saturday evening, As per the official release, he met with individuals from various districts, listened to their concerns, and instructed officials to ensure the prompt resolution of public grievances. Addressing complaints regarding land encroachment, he directed officials to conduct thorough investigations and take strict action. Resolving every issue faced by the public remains a priority for the government.

During the 'Janata Darshan' held in front of the 'Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Bhawan' within the Gorakhnath Temple complex, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath personally approached the attendees who were seated on chairs and listened to each of their concerns. He met with approximately 150 people, assuring them that their issues would be addressed with the utmost sensitivity. The Chief Minister directed officials to take stern action against those who illegally occupy land or displace the vulnerable. Regarding family disputes over land, he advised focusing on resolving issues through dialogue and ensuring a fair division of property. Several individuals also approached CM Yogi during the 'Janata Darshan' seeking financial assistance for medical treatment. The Chief Minister assured them that the government would provide substantial support for their treatment. Handing over their applications to officials, he directed them to speed up the preparation of medical cost estimates and submit them to the government.

During his stay at the Gorakhnath Temple, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath followed his traditional daily routine on Sunday morning. He offered prayers to Guru Gorakhnath at the temple and paid his respects at the 'Samadhi Sthal' (resting place) of his own guru, the late Mahant Avaidyanath. Following this, while touring the temple premises, he reached the temple’s gaoshala and spent some time there. He caressed the cattle and fed them jaggery with his own hands. (ANI)