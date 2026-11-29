A tragic SUV accident on NH-33 in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district has claimed 13 lives, including five women and two children. President Murmu, Governor Gangwar, and CM Hemant Soren have expressed condolences to the grieving families.

New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu, Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar and Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Sunday expressed grief over the deaths of 13 people in a road accident on National Highway 33 in Ramgarh district. The accident occurred near Panki village under the jurisdiction of Kuju police station at around 2 am on Sunday. It claimed 13 lives, including five women and two children, while one person sustained serious injuries.

In a post on X, President Droupadi Murmu expressed sadness over the loss of lives and extended her condolences to the bereaved families. She also wished the injured person a speedy recovery. झारखंड के रामगढ़ जिले में हुई एक सड़क दुर्घटना में महिलाओं और बच्चों सहित कई लोगों की मृत्यु का समाचार बहुत दुखद है। मैं शोक संतप्त परिवारों के प्रति गहन संवेदनाएं व्यक्त करती हूं और घायल व्यक्ति के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की कामना करती हूं। — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 29, 2026 "The news of the deaths of several people, including women and children, in a road accident in Ramgarh district of Jharkhand is deeply saddening. I express my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and wish the injured person a speedy recovery," the President said.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren also expressed grief over the incident, describing the loss of 13 lives as deeply saddening and heartbreaking. In his message, Soren extended condolences to the families of those killed and prayed for peace for the departed souls. He invoked Marang Buru, asking for strength for the grieving families to bear the loss. रामगढ़ में पैंकी गांव के पास NH-33 पर हुई सड़क दुर्घटना में 13 लोगों की मृत्यु की खबर अत्यंत दुःखद एवं हृदयविदारक है। इस हादसे में अपनी जान गंवाने वाले सभी लोगों के प्रति मेरी गहरी शोक संवेदनाएं हैं। मारांग बुरु दिवंगत लोगों की आत्मा को शांति प्रदान कर शोकाकुल परिजनों को इस दुःख की घड़ी को सहन करने की शक्ति दें। दुर्घटना में घायल व्यक्ति का समुचित उपचार कराया जा रहा है। — Hemant Soren (@HemantSorenJMM) November 29, 2026 "The news of 13 people losing their lives in a road accident on NH-33 near Panki village in Ramgarh is deeply saddening and heartbreaking. I extend my deepest condolences to all those who lost their lives in this accident. May Marang Buru grant peace to the souls of the departed and give their grieving families the strength to bear this sorrow," Soren added. The Chief Minister also said that the person injured in the accident was receiving proper medical treatment.

Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar also expressed condolences over the incident, describing the accident on NH-33 in Kuju, Ramgarh district, as deeply saddening and heartbreaking. In a message, the Governor extended condolences to the families who lost their loved ones and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured person. रामगढ़ जिले के कुजू में NH-33 पर हुए भीषण सड़क हादसे में कई लोगों की मृत्यु का समाचार अत्यंत दुखद एवं मर्माहत करने वाला है। इस हादसे में अपने प्रियजनों को खोने वाले शोकाकुल परिवारों के प्रति मेरी गहरी संवेदनाएँ। ईश्वर से घायल व्यक्ति के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की कामना करता हूँ। — Governor of Jharkhand (@jhar_governor) November 29, 2026 "The news of several deaths in a horrific road accident on NH-33 in Kuju, Ramgarh district, is deeply saddening and heartbreaking. My deepest condolences to the grieving families who have lost their loved ones in this accident. I pray to God for the injured person’s speedy recovery," the Governor said.

Earlier today, at least 13 people, including five women and two children, were killed and one person was seriously injured after an SUV collided with a vehicle on National Highway 33 in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district, police said. The accident occurred at around 2 am on Sunday in the Panki area under the Kuju police station's jurisdiction. The SUV was travelling from Nalanda district in Bihar towards the Maa Chhinnamastika Temple in Rajrappa when the accident took place on the Ranchi-Patna main road. According to preliminary information, 14 people were travelling in the vehicle when the accident took place. The deceased included five women, one of whom was a girl, and eight men, including a boy. One male passenger sustained serious injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at Sadar Hospital in Ramgarh. Civil Surgeon of Ramgarh Sadar Hospital, Anil Kumar, confirmed the casualties and said that 13 people had died in the accident, while one person was seriously injured. "13 people have died, while one person is seriously injured. He is currently undergoing treatment at Sadar Hospital, Ramgarh," Kumar said. (ANI)