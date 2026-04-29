SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav slammed the BJP's 'patriarchal mindset,' accusing it of using the Women's Reservation Bill as a guise for a delimitation bill to win elections, rather than genuinely empowering women.

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday expressed stern criticism of the BJP and its allied parties over Women's Reservation, through "Excessive Condemnation Resolution," questioning the BJP's "patriarchal, feudal, worn-out mindset."

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'Reservation Bill a Guise for Delimitation'

In a lengthy post on X, Yadav "vehemently condemned" the BJP for camouflaging the Delimitation Bill with the Women's Reservation Bill as a guise to "win elections." Dismissing the Centre's allegations that the opposition rejected the Women's Reservation Bill, the SP chief said that the bill that did not pass was "actually the delimitation bill."

"Through this 'Excessive Condemnation Resolution,' we vehemently condemn the BJP at the center and their allied parties, who put on a sham of women's reservation. Their true intent with this bill was to redraw constituencies as they pleased under its guise to win elections, rather than genuinely empowering women by granting them their rights and strengthening them," he wrote. "We also vehemently condemn the fact that the BJP is spreading lies about women's reservation, claiming that the opposition did not allow this bill to pass, when in reality, all parties together passed this bill, and the one that did not pass was actually the delimitation bill," he added.

'No Provision for Backward, Minority Women'

Furthermore, the SP chief also called out the BJP for not clarifying the provisions for the political representation of minority women and following a conservative mindset of "might is right." "We also vehemently condemn the fact that the BJP has made no clear provisions in women's reservation regarding the question of political representation for backward and minority women. We also vehemently condemn the fact that the BJP and their associates are people with a conservative mindset of 'might is right,' which is why even in the social sphere, they always view the exploited, oppressed, deprived, and afflicted--along with women--with utter contempt," he wrote.

'Patriarchal Mindset Seeks to Humiliate Women'

Condemning, what he termed was the "patriarchal feudal" mindset of the BJP, Yadav accused the Centre of allegedly attempting to publicly humiliate women, harass them and shatter their morale. "We also vehemently condemn the fact that the patriarchal feudal mindset of BJP members still does not want to grant women dignity, respect, or the freedom of expression. We also vehemently condemn the fact that this same patriarchal, outdated, worn-out mindset of BJP members does not accord dignity to 'half the population,' that is, women; rather, whether as a girl, a young woman, or a female, whenever they want to say or do something, BJP members and their associates always seek out opportunities to publicly humiliate women in familial, social, or public spheres, hurling mud at their character to mentally harass them and shatter the morale of women's power to resist," he said.

Yadav Lists Atrocities, Calls BJP 'Anti-Woman'

Yadav accused the BJP of allegedly celebrating and connecting with the culprits of crimes against women. Citing incidents of atrocities against women from Pahalgam, Hathras, Manipur, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and others, Yadav hit back at the BJP, calling the party "anti-women."

"We also vehemently condemn the fact that BJP members have always welcomed those who commit crimes against women by garlanding them. Many in their party are linked to the all-around exploitation and atrocities against women, with condemnable examples well-known in states like Manipur, Gujarat, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and others," he wrote. "We also vehemently condemn the fact that the BJP mindset, which stages the pretense of 'honoring women,' is in reality anti-woman. They sometimes insult the widow of Pahalgam, sometimes the daughter of Hathras or Ghazipur, or sometimes a newlywed from Kanpur. These BJP members are becoming the cause of women's 'wailing' instead of their honoring," he added.

'BJP Fosters Hostile Environment for Women'

The SP chief further alleged that the BJP has discouraged the environment for feminism to prevail in the society and has allegedly "pitted woman against woman." "We also vehemently condemn the fact that the BJP does not want to allow an environment to form where there can be talk of equality and equivalence between women and men. In our country, they have even broken the healthy tradition of invoking women's and men's names together in the name of gods. We also vehemently condemn the fact that the BJP is pitting woman against woman to break women's unity," he said.

Yadav asserted that the BJP and their associates have not created a healthy environment in workplaces, discouraging women from working beyond their households.

"We also vehemently condemn the fact that the BJP gives women the least opportunities for representation during elections. We also vehemently condemn the fact that the BJP and their associates never give women due dignity, respect, or position in their organizations. We also vehemently condemn the fact that the BJP and their associates deliberately want to maintain a negative atmosphere in workplaces for women, so that they cannot step out beyond the thresholds of their homes," he wrote.

"We also vehemently condemn the fact that the BJP and their associates, along with some of their sermonizing so-called wise men, speak from platforms about curtailing women's independence and only give sermons on women's thoughts, movements, and attire. We also vehemently condemn the fact that the BJP and their associates conspire against women by talking about bearing more children, because this physically weakens women and confines them within the four walls of the home," he added.

'Women Reduced to a Slogan'

Yadav concluded the post by accusing the BJP of attempting to turn "women into a 'slogan,' so that instead of truly giving them rights, they can stage a drama of superficial sympathy." (ANI)