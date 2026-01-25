Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has attacked UP CM Yogi Adityanath, accusing him of spreading lies about education reforms. Yadav claimed his 'PDA Pathshala' movement forced the government to reverse decisions to shut down schools.

Akhilesh Yadav Slams Yogi Adityanath Over Education Reforms

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday launched a sharp attack on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, accusing him of misleading the public on the issue of education reforms. Addressing the matter, Akhilesh Yadav said that during the Chief Minister's tenure, teachers and education associates across the state were agitated, and schools were being shut down. He remarked that the government was compelled to reverse its decisions only under pressure from the "PDA Pathshala" movement, which, according to him, helped put the education system back on track.

He shared a message on X: "Chief Minister ji, don't spread the web of your lies on the stage and don't sing the false tune of education reform--someone has reminded you that from teachers to shiksha mitra, everyone was agitated during your tenure, and it was you who were closing schools, so you'll start looking sideways. Be grateful for that 'PDA Pathshala' movement, under whose pressure you were forced to back down, and education got back on track."

The SP chief further alleged that education does not figure on the BJP's agenda, stating that an educated society raises questions and challenges conservative politics.

UP Transformed from 'BIMARU' to Growth Engine: CM Yogi

Earlier, Yogi Adityanath on Saturday greeted the people of Uttar Pradesh on UP Day, saying the state has transformed from being "BIMARU" to a growth engine of India's development. He highlighted the state's vast potential and its journey of breaking free from struggles and policy neglect.

Key Development Highlights

Massive investment attraction, with GSDP doubling from ₹12.75 lakh crore in 2017 to ₹27.5 lakh crore in 2025. Exports increased from ₹86,000 crore (2017-18) to over ₹2 lakh crore.

The state has 96 lakh MSME units. According to a 2025 CAG report, UP recorded a revenue surplus of ₹37,000 crore, ranking it among the top states. Over 6 crore people were lifted out of poverty in the last 8-9 years, and the number of medical colleges increased from 12 in 2017 to 80 in 2025. Ten new state universities and 21 private universities have been established.

Initiatives like MSME promotion, labour reforms, andthe ODOP scheme have boosted employment and taken UP global. Women's workforce participation has increased substantially.

CM Yogi said UP has moved from a revenue deficit to a surplus under PM Narendra Modi's leadership, transforming in every aspect. He's called for reaffirming the resolve for a "Viksit Pradesh.

The Significance of Uttar Pradesh Day

Uttar Pradesh Day is observed on January 24 to mark the renaming of the erstwhile United Provinces as Uttar Pradesh in 1950, two days before the adoption of the Indian Constitution. The state has since played a central role in the country's political, cultural, and social life.

Blessed by sacred rivers such as the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saryu, Uttar Pradesh is home to some of India's most important religious and historical centres. Cities such as Varanasi, Ayodhya, Mathura, Vrindavan, Prayagraj, Sarnath, and Kushinagar attract millions of pilgrims and tourists each year.

Varanasi, situated on the banks of the Ganga, is considered one of the world's oldest living cities and houses the revered Kashi Vishwanath Temple. Sarnath holds special significance as the place where Lord Buddha delivered his first sermon.

Uttar Pradesh has also contributed to India's industrial growth, with Kanpur emerging as a major industrial hub. In November 2000, the hill state of Uttarakhand was carved out of Uttar Pradesh, further shaping the region's administrative landscape.

Leaders across the political spectrum marked the occasion by highlighting Uttar Pradesh's historical legacy and its evolving role in India's development journey. (ANI)