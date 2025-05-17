The Southwest Monsoon has further advanced over some more parts of south Arabian Sea, Maldives and Comorin area, South Bay of Bengal, remaining parts of Andaman Islands and Andaman Sea and some parts of eastcentral Bay of Bengal.

The Southwest Monsoon has further advanced over some more parts of south Arabian Sea, Maldives and Comorin area, South Bay of Bengal, remaining parts of Andaman Islands and Andaman Sea and some parts of eastcentral Bay of Bengal.

According to India Meteorological Department, conditions are favourable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon over some more parts of south Arabian Sea, Maldives & Comorin area, South Bay of Bengal, central Bay of Bengal, and some parts of northeast Bay of Bengal during next three-four days.

IMD Scientist Dr Naresh Kumar told ANI that the temperature has risen to 45°C at some places in Northwest India.

"We assume that for the next four-five days, some areas of Rajasthan will see heatwave, Uttar Pradesh will also see heatwave for the next three-four days...in Delhi, we have issued yellow alert today...After May 20 and by May 22, Delhi may witness light rainfall..."

There has been a rise in temperature in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab.

The national capital found relief from soaring temperature on Friday as rains lashed parts of Delhi.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) earlier predicted rainfall and thunderstorm activity. The capital is likely to experience rain on Saturday too.

"We expect thunderstorm activity to develop over Delhi in the evening today and tomorrow. Light rainfall is expected, and due to this, the temperature might fall to around 37 to 39 degrees Celsius," Akhil Srivastava, an IMD official, told ANI on Friday.

IMD has forecast continued rainfall and thunderstorm activity across several country regions over the next five days.