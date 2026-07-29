Farmers from Narmadapuram were stopped by police in Bhopal while marching to the CM's house. Protesting on the highway, they demand 100% moong procurement at MSP and the scrapping of the e-token system for fertilisers, vowing to continue their sit-in.

Farmers protesting over moong procurement at the Minimum Support Price (MSP) and scrapping of e-token system for fertilisers continued their agitation on the Bhopal-Narmadapuram highway after being stopped by police while marching towards the Chief Minister's residence on Wednesday.

The protesting farmers had begun their march from Narmadapuram and were heading to Bhopal to gherao the Chief Minister's residence, demanding 100 per cent procurement of moong at MSP, withdrawal or reform of the e-token system for fertilisers, and resolution of several agriculture-related issues. The police, however, stopped them on the way, near CSIR-AMPRI Institute in the state capital Bhopal, following which the farmers staged a sit-in on the highway.

Talks between the district administration and the protesting farmers have not reached a resolution. The protesters asserted that they would continue their agitation until their demands were accepted, claiming that they had come prepared with ration supplies for seven days. Farmers arrived in Bhopal late on Tuesday evening. After police halted their march, the protesters stayed on the roadside, where they prepared food and camped overnight.

Farmers Vow to Continue Agitation

A protesting farmer, Deepak Jat, told ANI, "We started from Budhni and Narmadapuram to gherao the CM House. Today is the third day of our march. Farmers were moving peacefully and democratically towards Bhopal, but the administration stopped us and harassed us in every possible way, committing gross injustice against us by halting our progress here. This is not a fight for one day or ten days. Even if the government takes one month to accept our demands, farmers will remain on this road for one month. Our demands are 100 per cent procurement of moong at MSP and scrapping of the e-token system."

Another protesting farmer, Sandeep Gaur, said their primary demand was complete procurement of moong and restoration of the earlier system for distribution of fertiliser if the current e-token arrangement could not be improved. "Our demand is 100 per cent procurement of Moong crop. We also demand that either the e-token system should be improved or it should be withdrawn, and the earlier system should be restored. We have been stopped at several places despite protesting peacefully," he said.

Responding to a question on the duration of the protest, Gaur said the police had been trying to stop the farmers since they left their homes three days ago. "The police started stopping us from the moment we left our villages. It has been three days now, and we will remain in Bhopal until our demands are accepted. Barricades have been put up at several places. It seems the government is trying to malign farmers, hoping we might cause a disturbance so they can tarnish our reputation. We are not here to damage any government property or harm any official. But by repeatedly stopping us, the government is trying to portray farmers as troublemakers. We urge the government not to block us at every step; we are determined to reach the CM House and ensure our demands are accepted," he added.

Protest Disrupts Life in Bhopal

Meanwhile, in view of the ongoing farmers' protest in Bhopal, several schools in the city declared a holiday on Wednesday as a precautionary measure, since the Bhopal-Narmadapuram highway is blocked. Authorities also diverted traffic movement on key routes to manage congestion and maintain law and order.

Vehicles arriving from the Narmadapuram Road side have been diverted via the 11 Mile Bypass, Khajuri Kala, SOS Road and Piplani. Residents living in colonies between Misrod village and Barkatullah University have been advised to use the Bawadiya Kalan bridge to access Kolar and the 10 Number area.

Commuters travelling from MP Nagar towards Narmadapuram Road have been asked to use the Govindpura-Piplani, Patel Nagar or Khajuri Kala routes. Those heading to AIIMS Bhopal have been advised to travel via Katara Hills, Bagsewania and take the left turn below the RLL bridge. (ANI)