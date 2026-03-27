Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal launched his campaign for Assam Elections 2026 from Barak Valley. He asserted the region has transformed from neglect into a 'gateway to Southeast Asia' under PM Modi, highlighting the BJP's 'Samanyay' vision.

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways (MoPSW), Sarbananda Sonowal launched his political campaign for the Assam Assembly Elections 2026 from the Barak Valley, asserting that the region has transformed from "an isolated island of neglect" into a "gateway to Southeast Asia" under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

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Addressing massive gatherings at Doloo Tea Estate and in Silchar on Friday, Sonowal underscored the BJP's vision of "Samanyay" , integration of Barak, Brahmaputra, Hills, and plains as the foundation of Assam's holistic development. "Barak Valley is not just a geographic region; it is the culturally and spiritually rich heartbeat of Assam. The journey of integration that began in 2016 has brought historic progress, harmony, and opportunity to this region," Sarbananda Sonowal said.

Paying tribute to veteran BJP leader Kabindra Purkayasta, Sonowal said the BJP led NDA government has accorded Barak Valley the respect and recognition it long deserved, in contrast to decades of neglect under Congress rule.

Infrastructure and Connectivity Overhaul

Sonowal said that before 2016, connectivity challenges had isolated the region, making even travel to Guwahati difficult. "Today, with massive investments in roads, railways, waterways, and air connectivity, Barak Valley is emerging as a key economic and strategic hub," Sonowal added.

Highlighting major infrastructure milestones, Sonowal pointed to the near completion of the East-West Corridor envisioned by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and the recent foundation stone laid for the Rs 23,000 crore Shillong-Silchar high-speed corridor by Prime Minister Modi.

Sonowal also noted the expansion of railway connectivity with over 20 regular trains, including Vistadome and Rajdhani services.

The Union Minister emphasised the strategic importance of inland waterways, stating that the revival of the Barak River with upgraded terminals at Badarpur and Karimganj is opening new trade routes to Bangladesh and Southeast Asia.

Sonowal further highlighted that a Greenfield airport near Doloo Tea Garden is under development, which will significantly boost regional connectivity and economic opportunities.

Sonowal added that improved logistics and multimodal connectivity are positioning Barak Valley as a critical hub for trade, tourism, and investment in Northeast India.

Social Welfare and Youth Empowerment

On social welfare and youth empowerment, Sonowal highlighted flagship initiatives such as the Swami Vivekananda Assam Youth Empowerment (SVAYEM) scheme and the Arunodoi scheme, which he said have strengthened livelihoods and empowered women across Assam. Sonowal invoked Swami Vivekananda as a guiding inspiration for youth development.

Governance and Public Services

Elaborating on governance reforms, Sonowal said the operational mini secretariat in Barak Valley has ensured faster delivery of public services and reduced administrative gaps between the government and citizens. He added that schemes under AMRUT and PHE have brought a "water security revolution," covering thousands of households with improved drinking water access.

Welfare of Tea Garden Communities

In Doloo Tea Estate, Sonowal placed special emphasis on the welfare of tea garden communities, stating that the BJP government has ensured land rights, financial inclusion, and access to housing, electricity, water, and gas connections for lakhs of tea garden families. "For decades, tea garden workers were neglected. Today, they are rightful stakeholders in Assam's growth story, with dignity, identity, and opportunity," Sonowal said.

Cultural Recognition and Heritage

Sarbananda Sonowal also highlighted cultural recognition initiatives, including the celebration of Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas in honour of tribal icon Birsa Munda, and the promotion of tea tribe heritage such as the Jhumur dance on global platforms. Additionally, Sonowal noted that the government has given due recognition to icons of the Bengali community, including commemorating 150 years of Vande Mataram by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay.

Urban and Institutional Development

Underscoring urban and institutional development, Sonowal said Silchar is being positioned as the next major urban centre of the Northeast, with over 600 development projects, improved water supply, modern waste management systems, major drainage upgrades, and a solid waste treatment plant already operational. Sonowal also pointed to major investments in healthcare and education, including a 500-bed emergency unit at Silchar Medical College and the establishment of new institutions like an agriculture college in Patharkandi, further strengthening the region's human capital base.

Barak Valley and India's Act East Policy

Positioning Barak Valley at the heart of India's Act East Policy, Sonowal said the region now serves as a vital bridge connecting India with Myanmar, Bangladesh, and Southeast Asia.

Sonowal Slams Opposition

Launching a sharp attack on the Congress, Sonowal alleged that the opposition seeks to return Assam to an era of "blockade, corruption, and isolation." "Voting for the BJP is not just a political choice -- it is a commitment to safeguard our civilisational identity and secure the future of our children," Sonowal asserted.

Reaffirming the BJP's commitment to inclusive and infrastructure-led growth, Sonowal said the transformation of Barak Valley stands as a testament to what decisive leadership and clear vision can achieve in just over a decade.

Sonowal was campaigning for BJP candidates Kishore Nath in Borkhola LAC and Dr Rajdeep Roy in Silchar LAC. (ANI)