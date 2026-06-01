A newlywed social media influencer's death in Lucknow has sparked outrage. Her family alleges she was murdered for dowry just months after her wedding. The police are now investigating the case, while the husband and his family are on the run.

A newlywed woman, who was also a social media influencer, was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Saadatganj area, in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow. Her body was discovered hanging inside her home however, the woman's family have alleged that her husband and in-laws murdered her for dowry. Based on their complaint, the police have registered a case and launched an investigation.

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Mansi, a resident of Kanpur, had married Rajput in 2024, according to the FIR filed by the police. Both were active on social media, with Rajput boasting of nearly 8 lakh followers on Instagram.

Local police rushed to the spot after being informed about suspicious death on Saturday. A forensic team also arrived shortly after and began collecting evidence. The police have taken the body into custody and sent it for a post-mortem to determine the exact cause of death.

Dowry murder allegations

The woman's family have alleged that their daughter was being constantly harassed for dowry ever since her wedding. The woman's uncle, Sunil Verma, a resident of the Bagahi TP Nagar area in Kanpur, stated in his police complaint that his niece was married to Sagar Rajput on December 9, 2025.

The family claims that soon after the wedding, her in-laws started demanding a car and additional dowry, and began harassing her mentally and physically.

The family alleges that when their dowry demands were not met, the in-laws killed the young woman on May 30. They claim the accused then staged the scene to make it look like a suicide by hanging the body. However, the police have stated that the cause of death can only be confirmed after the post-mortem and forensic reports are out. For now, the case is being investigated from all possible angles.

Based on the family's complaint, the police have filed a case under the relevant serious sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Dowry Prohibition Act. According to officials, the woman's husband and some other members of his family have fled their home since the incident. Special police teams have been formed to arrest them. The police have assured that the accused will be arrested soon and further legal action will be taken.

The dowry charges surface amid a high-profile CBI probe into the dowry death case of model Twisha Sharma in Bhopal that has made national headlines over the past two weeks. In a similar case in Lucknow, dowry claims have also appeared in the death case of a woman named Shweta Singh.