Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal inaugurated Goa's new Rs 48.87 crore Captain of Ports Terminal Building. The facility aims to boost maritime administration, vessel monitoring, and support the state's vision for sustainable maritime development.

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) Sarbananda Sonowal, in Panaji, inaugurated Goa's new Captain of Ports Terminal Building, a Rs 48.87 crore waterfront facility designed to strengthen maritime administration, improve vessel monitoring and navigation, and support the state's vision of sustainable maritime development.

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The release issued on Saturday stated that the G+3 building, developed by the Goa State Infrastructure Development Corporation (GSIDC), spans more than 4,405 square metres and replaces the existing Captain of Ports office, which had become inadequate for the department's growing operational requirements. Inspired by the form of a ship docked along the riverbank, the new terminal overlooks the Mandovi River and has been designed to serve as both an administrative hub and a landmark celebrating Goa's maritime heritage.

The inauguration was attended by Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Union Minister of State for Power and New & Renewable Energy Shripad Naik, Goa Minister for Captain of Ports, Digambar Kamat, Goa Minister for River Navigation Subhash Phal Dessai, Members of Parliament, Members of the Legislative Assembly, senior government officials and representatives of the maritime sector.

'A Symbol of Goa's Maritime Identity'

Speaking on the occasion, Sarbananda Sonowal said the new facility represents far more than a government building. "Today, we are dedicating much more than a building. We are dedicating a symbol of Goa's maritime identity, its commitment to modernisation and its vision for a sustainable and people-centric future."

The new terminal has been built on a pile foundation using a composite steel-and-reinforced-concrete structure to enhance durability along the riverfront. Besides housing the Captain of Ports Department, the building includes modern passenger facilities, a double-height public lobby, conference facilities, marine and hydrographic offices, navigational control infrastructure, a radio communications centre and public amenities. A rooftop amphitheatre with a seating capacity of about 450, an indoor restaurant and an open terrace have also been incorporated, enabling the facility to host public and maritime events while creating additional revenue opportunities for the department.

India's Maritime Sector Transformation

Highlighting the transformation of India's maritime sector over the past twelve years under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sonowal said the country's ports have nearly doubled their capacity while vessel turnaround time has been reduced from 95 hours to 41 hours. India's seafaring workforce has grown to more than 3.23 lakh, coastal cargo movement has more than doubled, cruise passenger traffic has increased more than fourfold, and operational National Waterways have expanded from three to 32. Sonowal also noted that India has emerged as the world's leading ship recycling nation by gross tonnage, reflecting the country's commitment to environmentally responsible and globally compliant maritime practices.

Goa's Leadership in Maritime Reforms

The Union Minister praised the Goa Government for emerging as a leader in maritime reforms, noting that Goa became the first state to implement the Inland Vessels Act, 2021. He said the proposed Goa Maritime Board, the Goa Shipbuilding and Ship Repair Policy and the Maritime Master Plan would further strengthen the state's maritime ecosystem. Sonowal also highlighted the rapid development of the Mormugao Port Authority, where infrastructure projects worth more than Rs 1,300 crore have already been completed since 2014, while projects exceeding Rs 2,000 crore are under implementation. These include the redevelopment of Berth No. 9, the Vasco Bay Project with a new fishing harbour, capital dredging for deep-draft berths and a modern Seafarers' Club. Mormugao Port has also become India's first Green Port and the first to introduce Green Ship Incentives.

Goa Water Metro Project Fast-Tracked

In a major announcement, Sonowal said the proposed Goa Water Metro project has now been brought under Phase-I implementation priority. "Goa's waterways have immense potential to provide sustainable, efficient and environment-friendly urban mobility. Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, I am confident that Goa will soon witness this transformative project becoming a reality while further enhancing the state's tourism experience," Sonowal said.

New Maritime Institute and Continued Support

The Union Minister also commended the Captain of Ports Department for strengthening river transport through modern floating jetties, passenger terminals and improved navigational safety systems, which are enhancing connectivity and commuter convenience across the state. Congratulating the Goa Government on establishing the Goa Institute of Maritime Excellence (GIME), Sarbananda Sonowal said the institute would emerge as a centre of excellence for maritime education, inland waterways training, vessel operations, safety, water sports and skill development.

The Minister reaffirmed the Ministry's commitment to supporting Goa's maritime ambitions and said the Centre would continue working closely with the state to develop world-class maritime infrastructure.

The Captain of Ports Terminal Building is expected to become the nerve centre for Goa's river navigation administration while standing as a prominent architectural landmark reflecting the state's centuries-old maritime legacy. The project also aligns with the Government of India's broader vision of port-led development under the Sagarmala Programme and the Maritime India Vision 2030, which aim to strengthen coastal connectivity, improve logistics efficiency and promote sustainable economic growth. (ANI)