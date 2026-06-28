A 60-year-old man, accused of raping a 4-year-old girl in Budaun, was injured in a police encounter. Abrar allegedly fired at police during his arrest and was shot in both legs. The girl was abducted and assaulted on June 25.

A 60-year-old man accused of abducting and raping a four-year-old girl was injured in a police encounter in Uttar Pradesh's Budaun district after he allegedly opened fire on a police team that had gone to arrest him, police said on Sunday.

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The accused, identified as Abrar, sustained bullet injuries to both legs during the exchange of fire and has been admitted to the District Hospital for treatment, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ankita Sharma said.

"Early this morning, at 4:00 am (Sunday), when the police team arrived to arrest him, he opened fire on them. He sustained gunshot wounds to both legs during the exchange of fire and has been admitted to the District Hospital for treatment," SSP said.

Background of the Crime

Speaking about the case, SSP said the incident came to light on June 25 after a four-year-old girl was abducted, sexually assaulted and abandoned in a field. Following her rescue, a case was registered, and the child underwent medical treatment and examination, which led police to identify the accused.

"A heinous incident came to light on June 25...where a four-year-old girl was abducted, raped, and subsequently abandoned in a field. The girl was rescued, a case was registered, and she underwent medical treatment and examination...it was revealed that the perpetrator was a man named Abrar, aged approximately 60, who resides in the same village as the victim," SSP Ankita Sharma told ANI.

Further investigation into the case is underway.

Separate Incident in Lucknow

Earlier in a separate case on June 17, a 20-year-old college student in Lucknow had alleged that she was molested and attacked with a knife while on her way to appear for an examination. According to the First Information Report (FIR), the incident occurred on June 16 at around 12 noon near a mango orchard when the accused allegedly intercepted the student while she was heading towards the city. (ANI)