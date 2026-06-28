Three Nihang Sikhs, accused in the Karnprayag clash, were granted bail and offered prayers at Gurudwara Paonta Sahib. Leaders thanked the Uttarakhand and Haryana CMs. The clash followed a border standoff where Nihangs breached barricades.

Nihang Sikhs Granted Bail, Offer Prayers

Three Nihang Sikhs accused in the Karnprayag clash at Hemkund Sahib Yatra offered prayers on Sunday morning at Gurudwara Paonta Sahib in Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur district after being granted bail by the district and sessions court in Gopeshwar a day before.

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The accused, Satvindar Singh, Ajay Singh, and Jaspreet Singh offered prayers at the Gurudwara Paonta Sahib in Sirmaur. The clash had erupted after a minor dispute over vehicle parking between local residents and some pilgrims, which allegedly escalated into violence during the annual Hemkund Sahib Yatra.

Speaking to ANI, one of the Nihang Sikhs thanked Baba Major Singh for receiving them. "I thank Baba Major Singh Ji, who has come here to receive us, and they will drop us at our homes," said one of the Nihang Sikhs who was granted bail following the clash in Karnaprayag.

Further, Mukhya Jathedar Chief of the Dashmesh Tarna Dal, Baba Major Singh Sodhi expressed gratitude to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini. "Today we have arrived at Gurudwara Paonta Sahib Ji...The entire Khalsa Panth helped the Nihang Sikhs...The Nihang Sikhs have been handed over to us...We thank CM Pushkar Singh Dhami and Nayab Singh Saini for their cooperation..." he told ANI.

DSGMC Thanks Officials for Cooperation

Speaking to ANI, Sardar Jagdip Singh Kahlon, General Secretary and Legal Head of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) said, "Four Nihang sikhs were arrested, namely, Manpreet Singh, Jasanpreet Singh, Ajay Singh, and Satwinder Singh and the entire panth appealed for their release...DSGMC also met with the Chief Minister and DGP for their release...I thank the Chief Minister and DGP for their cooperation."

The Standoff at Uttarakhand-Himachal Border

This comes days after a group of Nihang Sikhs allegedly breached police barricades at the Kulhal check post on the Uttarakhand-Himachal Pradesh border and entered Uttarakhand late on Thursday night following the dispute with residents in Karnaprayag in Chamoli district.

According to officials, around 200 Nihang Sikhs travelling from Chandigarh towards Uttarakhand via Himachal Pradesh were stopped by the police and district administration at the Kulhal check post after barricades were erected to prevent their entry.

A nearly two-hour meeting between the administration, police officials and representatives of the Nihang Sikhs at Paonta Sahib Gurdwara failed to resolve. While a section of the group agreed to turn back, around 20 to 30 Nihang Sikhs reportedly crossed the Kulhal bridge and reached the check post, where they were stopped by security personnel.

A prolonged standoff continued for several hours before the group allegedly broke through the barricades and proceeded towards the Dehradun-Paonta highway.

Officials said some members of the group were seen carrying and waving swords while moving towards Dharmwala, prompting the administration to deploy heavy police and security personnel, including ITBP troops, along the route.

Following the group's entry into Uttarakhand, additional police forces were rushed from different parts of Dehradun district to strengthen security. The Nihang Sikhs remained firm on their demand to proceed towards Hemkund Sahib. (ANI)