Sonia ignores Chhattisgarh Vs Rajasthan coal war; Ashok Gehlot seek Centre's help

Congress-ruled Chhattisharh and Rajasthan are at loggerheads and the party high-command seems to be in no mood to intervene and resolve the matter. The point of argument is the permission for coal extraction from blocks allotted to its power projects in Chhattisgarh. With Congress chief Sonia Gandhi not intervening in the matter, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has had to knock the Centre's door to meet his state's requirement.

In a letter to Sonia Gandhi, Ashok Gehlot stated that despite repeated appeals to the Chhattisgarh administration, state Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has refused to mine in coal blocks allotted to the Rajasthan government. Gehlot stated in the letter that 4340 MW of electricity generation may be halted due to the non-clearance of mining licences in the Parsa coal mine given to Rajasthan in Chhattisgarh.

After failing to elicit the desired response from Sonia Gandhi, Gehlot's Rajasthan government approached the Centre to pursue Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to clear land permissions for the next phase of mining at Parsa East and Kente Basan (PEKB) Block. The reports suggest that due to a lack of domestic coal and rising import prices, Rajasthan has sought to secure long-term fuel from the three blocks situated in Chhattisgarh for its power production assets.

According to reports, Rajasthan's additional chief secretary for energy Dr Subodh Agarwal wrote to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Secretary RP Gupta on December 31, seeking necessary clearances and land allocation Chhattisgarh government for the extension of the PEKB block. In the letter, Agarwal emphasised the need to obtain the 1136 hectares of land for the PEKB Block from Chhattisgarh to ensure the seamless running of the state utility Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited's thermal units (RRVUNL).

The Centre has given coal mines of 1,136 hectares to Rajasthan in Parsa East, Kante Extension, and Surguja. However, owing to the adoption of phase-2 of environmental clearance, authorisation from the state panchayats is required, and the state government (Chhattisgarh in this case) must take the initiative.

