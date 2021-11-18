  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Word 'Phase down' of unabated coal adopted by China, US; criticizing India for it 'unfair': Govt sources

    Several nations have chastised India for weakening the wording from the initial suggestions, with the final document requiring merely a "step down" rather than a "phase-out."

    Phase down of unabated coal adopted by China US criticizing India for it unfair Report gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Nov 18, 2021, 8:52 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The word "phase down" of unabated coal was not coined by India at the just concluded international climate conference COP 26 in Glasgow, but was adopted by the United States and China, according to government sources close to PTI on Wednesday, adding that criticizing India for it was "unfair." Under the condition of anonymity, the sources also claimed that the word "phase down" was already in the conference document. According to the Glasgow Climate Pact, "unabated coal" should be phased out, as should fossil fuel subsidies. Several nations have chastised India for weakening the wording from the initial suggestions, with the final document requiring merely a "step down" rather than a "phase-out."

    According to official sources, several nations objected to the first wording of "phasing out of coal and fossil fuel subsidies," after which an agreement was established among the parties and a new document was drafted, which used the words "phase down" rather than "phase-out." "It was the Chair of COP 26, Alok Sharma, who urged India to present the revised text on the floor," an official said, adding that those condemning India for pushing phase down rather than phase out coal power, the single largest source of greenhouse gas emissions, were being "unfair."

    Also Read | COP26 climate summit urges automakers to go for complete electrification

    On November 13, over 200 nations at COP 26 in Glasgow adopted the pact, which intended to keep the primary global warming objective alive, but with a tweak in phrasing from "phase-out of coal" to "phase down." Another government source stated that the phrase "phase down" was present in the document. He stated that India was not happy with the "phase-out" of coal because the country's peak power load was still derived from coal.

    According to the sources, all fossil fuels are harmful. Our issue was as to why coal was singled out at COP 26. Because the United States has moved away from coal and other fossil fuels, they were content to do away with it. This was our issue. However, we did not coin the phrase "phasing down." It originated in the United States and China; India is being accused only for reading out the statement. Sources also clarified that the five national goals announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi could not be termed as "updated Nationally Determined Goals".

    Several countries had also criticized India for "promoting" the transition away from fossil fuels, even as Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, who represented the Indian delegation, asked the Glasgow climate summit how developing countries could make promises about "phasing out" coal and fossil fuel subsidies while still dealing with their development agendas and poverty eradication.

    Also Read | Know about Alok Sharma, Agra-born UK minister who chaired COP26 summit

    The Glasgow Climate Pact was agreed on November 13, with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres calling the conclusion of the COP-26 "a compromise" and urging efforts to limit global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius.
     

    Last Updated Nov 18, 2021, 9:27 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Delhi government bans entry of trucks, except those carrying essential items to curb air pollution-dnm

    Delhi government bans entry of trucks, except those carrying essential items to curb air pollution

    Tamil Nadu rain: Red alert sounded in Chennai and surrounding districts, very heavy rainfall likely from tonight-dnm

    Tamil Nadu rain: Red alert sounded in Chennai, surrounding districts, very heavy rainfall likely from tonight

    Australia Israel consulates participation; increase in IT export: Highlights from Bengaluru tech summit-dnm,

    Australia, Israel consulates participation; increase in IT export: Highlights from Bengaluru tech summit

    Kulbhushan Jadhav gets right to appeal Pakistan Parliament passes law seeking to implement ICJ ruling

    Kulbhushan Jadhav gets right to appeal; Pakistan Parliament passes law seeking to implement ICJ ruling

    Mumbai court declares former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh 'absconder'-dnm

    Mumbai court declares former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh 'absconder'

    Recent Stories

    India gets re elected to UNESCO executive board for 2021 25 term gcw

    India gets re-elected to UNESCO executive board for 2021-25 term

    Sukesh Chandrashekhar, the conman who made Tihar jail his extortion den

    Sukesh Chandrashekhar, the conman who made Tihar jail his extortion den

    Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt or Tara Sutaria, Aadar Jain, who will get hitched first? Read the details here drb

    Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt or Tara Sutaria, Aadar Jain, who will get hitched first? Read the details here

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2021-22: These are the records scripted as India wins opening 1st T20I by 5 wickets-ayh

    India vs New Zealand 2021-22: These are the records scripted as India wins opening T20I by 5 wickets

    Did Nick Jonas leak news of brother Joe Jonas pooping in his pants? Find out here drb

    Did Nick Jonas leak news of brother Joe Jonas pooping in his pants? Find out here

    Recent Videos

    From co-stars to life partners, reliving Rajkumar Rao and Patralekhaa's love story drb

    From co-stars to life partners, reliving Rajkumar Rao and Patralekhaa's love story

    Video Icon
    Winter is here: 5 ways to save your hair from dry cold air RCB

    Winter is here: 5 ways to save your hair from dry cold air

    Video Icon
    Sprint legend Usain Bolt reveals he considered potential comeback in Tokyo Olympics 2020

    Sprint legend Usain Bolt reveals he considered potential comeback in Tokyo Olympics

    Video Icon
    When President Emmanuel Macron changed colour of French Flag but no one noticed Elysee Palace

    When Emmanuel Macron changed colour of French Flag, but no one noticed

    Video Icon
    Hottest snaps of Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday with her beau Ivor SCJ

    Hottest snaps of Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday with her beau Ivor

    Video Icon