Sonia Gandhi tests positive for COVID again, to remain in isolation; second time in three months

Sonia Gandhi has tested positive for COVID for the second time in the last three months. The Rajya Sabha member said that the party chief will remain in isolation as per the government protocol.

Ashok Gehlot, the chief minister of Rajasthan, expressed worry for the party president's health and wished her a swift recovery. “Concerned about the health of Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi ji as she tested positive for #COVID19. Wish her a speedy recovery. May she get well soon. Prayers for her good health and well being,” Gehlot tweeted.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the general secretary of the Congress and daughter of Sonia Gandhi, also tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week.

Sonia Gandhi tested positive for Covid at the beginning of June and experienced a minor temperature and other symptoms. On June 12, she was taken to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. The patient was released on June 20. In the same month, Priyanka Gandhi, the general secretary of the All India Congress Committee (AICC), and KC Venugopal both tested positive for COVID-19.