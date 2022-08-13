Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sonia Gandhi tests positive for COVID again, to remain in isolation; second time in three months

    Sonia Gandhi has tested positive for COVID for the second time in the last three months. The Rajya Sabha member said that the party chief will remain in isolation as per the government protocol. 

    First Published Aug 13, 2022, 1:25 PM IST

    Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi has tested positive for COVID-19 again. This is the second time in less than 3 months that Sonia Gandhi tested COVID positive. On social media, senior Congressman Jairam Ramesh provided confirmation and tweeted: "Sonia Gandhi, the president of the Congress, tested positive for COVID-19 today. According to government practise, she will stay in isolation."

    Also Read | Priyanka Gandhi tests COVID positive for second time; Rahul Gandhi unwell, cancels Alwar visit

    Ashok Gehlot, the chief minister of Rajasthan, expressed worry for the party president's health and wished her a swift recovery. “Concerned about the health of Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi ji as she tested positive for #COVID19. Wish her a speedy recovery. May she get well soon. Prayers for her good health and well being,” Gehlot tweeted.

    Meanwhile, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the general secretary of the Congress and daughter of Sonia Gandhi, also tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week. 

    Also Read | Sonia Gandhi tests COVID positive, isolates self ahead of ED questioning

    Sonia Gandhi tested positive for Covid at the beginning of June and experienced a minor temperature and other symptoms. On June 12, she was taken to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. The patient was released on June 20. In the same month, Priyanka Gandhi, the general secretary of the All India Congress Committee (AICC), and KC Venugopal both tested positive for COVID-19.

