Priyanka Gandhi tests COVID positive for second time; Rahul Gandhi unwell, cancels Alwar visit

Priyanka Gandhi took to Twitter today and said she has tested positive for coronavirus. She said she would be isolating at home. Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was also said to be ill at the time. According to reports, Rahul Gandhi has postponed his Wednesday visit to Alwar.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday said that she had tested positive for COVID-19 once more. The Congress leader said on Twitter that she will be observing all protocols while isolated at home. In June of last year, Priyanka Gandhi tested positive for COVID-19.

"Today's test for covid was positive (again!). Isolating myself at home and according to all protocols," in a tweet, she stated.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was also said to be ill at the time. According to reports cited by news agency ANI, Rahul Gandhi has postponed his Wednesday visit to Alwar, Rajasthan. Gandhi had a commitment to the Congress party's "Netratv Sankalp Shivir" at Alwar.

Several Congress leaders have contracted COVID-19 such as communications department head Pawan Khera and party MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi. Party chief Sonia Gandhi had also tested positive for COVID-19 in early June this year.

Mallikarjun Kharge, the leader of the opposition in the Rajya Sabha and a prominent member of the Congress, also revealed on Tuesday night that he had tested positive for COVID-19. "I have COVID-19 in my system. I ask that individuals who recently interacted with me exercise caution," tweeted Kharge.

