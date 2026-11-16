Sonia Gandhi has launched her memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, aiming to correct unreal narratives surrounding her family life. The event saw attendance from prominent political leaders across various parties in New Delhi.

Sonia Gandhi Launches Memoir Belonging To Counter Unreal Narratives

New Delhi [India], November 16 (ANI): Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Monday said she decided to write her memoir, 'Belonging: A Journey of Love', to counter what she described as "unreal" stories being circulated about her family, adding that she wanted to share her own experiences and understanding of them. Speaking at the launch of the book, Sonia Gandhi said several stories and untruths had been woven around her family, including her mother-in-law, husband, son, daughter and herself, which did not reflect their lives and led her to write the memoir.

On the reason behind writing the memoir, she said, "The reason (to write) is because so much is being said about my family, my mother-in-law, my husband, my son, my daughter, and myself. And most of what they say is quite unreal. It really has nothing to do with the way we are. My colleagues and my friends in politics probably must have experienced the same. Stories are woven around you, untruths are woven around you, and hurtful things are said which are nowhere near the truth. I thought this was a way of bringing out my feelings, what I know of my family and maybe people will be open to listening to my story too..."

She also said she was overwhelmed by the affection and response the book had received from readers, including those who had criticised it. "I'm overwhelmed by the affection and love of people... I'm deeply touched by the love and affection that people have shown in their comments, in buying the books, even in the critics. Those are necessary..." Commenting on the criticism of her memoir, Sonia said some responses were genuine, while others were less kind. "Some are sort of on the nasty side. Some are more genuine, and they say exactly what they think, what they should have said, what they shouldn't have said..."

Sonia Gandhi launched the memoir in the presence of her children, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Several political leaders, including Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, attended the launch event. Former Vice President Hamid Ansari, former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President Farooq Abdullah, Congress leader P Chidambaram and Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee were also present at the event. The memoir launch brought together political leaders from several parties, with Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other Congress leaders attending the occasion. (ANI)