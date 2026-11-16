BJP MP Hema Malini stated the Mathura Chintan Shivir focuses on the 2027 UP election strategy and a third term. Meanwhile, the UP BJP officially denied rumors regarding a circulating list of 209 candidates for the upcoming state polls.

Hema Malini Outlines BJP Strategy for 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly Polls

Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 16 (ANI): Highlighting the significance of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) two-day 'Chintan Shivir' in Mathura, party MP Hema Malini on Monday said the deliberations are focused on shaping the party's strategy for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, building a 'Viksit Uttar Pradesh', and securing a third consecutive term for the party in the state. Talking to reporters here and highlighting the significance of the deliberations, BJP MP Hema Malini said the meeting aims to shape the party's roadmap towards securing a third consecutive term in the state and building a 'Viksit Uttar Pradesh'.

"This is significant because it will shape the course for the upcoming 2027 elections—focusing on building a Viksit Uttar Pradesh, ensuring a resounding victory for the BJP, and securing a third consecutive term for the party in the state. All our senior leaders, including the Chief Minister, have gathered here for this purpose," she said.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh unit of the BJP on Sunday outrightly rejected media reports and claims alleging that a list of 209 candidates for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections had been prepared and sent to the party's central leadership. In a press release jointly signed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and UP BJP State President Pankaj Chaudhary, the party termed the circulating reports "completely false, baseless, imaginary, and fabricated."

"For the past few days, certain media outlets, individuals, and institutions have been continuously circulating news regarding an alleged list of 209 candidates of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Uttar Pradesh, being prepared and sent to the central leadership in the context of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. This is completely untrue, baseless, imaginary, and fabricated. The BJP outrightly refutes this fake and false news," the statement read.

The party clarified that neither the BJP nor the state leadership has prepared or forwarded any such list to the central leadership. Emphasising that the BJP is a disciplined and cadre-based political party, the release stated that there is a well-structured, democratic, and fully organisational process laid down for selecting candidates for Assembly or any other elections, adding that the process has not even begun yet. Describing the reports as a "well-planned conspiracy," the statement alleged that certain elements appear to be spreading fabricated rumours with the intention of creating confusion, uncertainty, and an atmosphere of fear among loyal party workers. The UP BJP appealed to all its office-bearers, workers, and the general public not to trust such factless and misleading reports in any manner, and to consider only information released through the party's authorised platforms as authentic. (ANI)