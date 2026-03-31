Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi was discharged from Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Tuesday. She was admitted on March 24 with a fever and successfully treated for a systemic infection. She will continue her follow-up treatment at home.

Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi has been discharged from the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in the capital on Tuesday morning. She will continue treatment and follow-up at home.

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The senior Congress leader was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on the night of March 24 with a fever. According to Dr. Ajay Swaroop, Chairman of the hospital, she was treated with antibiotics for a systemic infection under the supervision of Dr. D. S. Rana, Dr. S. Nundy, and Dr. Arup Basu, and responded well to treatment.

Hospital Confirms Recovery and Discharge

"Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on the night of March 24, 2026, at 10:22 PM with fever. According to Dr. Ajay Swaroop, Chairman, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, she was treated with antibiotics for a systemic infection under the supervision of Dr. D. S. Rana, Dr. S. Nundy, and Dr. Arup Basu, and responded well to the treatment. She has now recovered and has been discharged from the hospital this morning for further treatment and follow-up at home, "according to hospital authorities.