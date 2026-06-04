Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced that 25% of the revenue generated under the state's Green Panchayat initiative will be utilized for the welfare of orphans and widows, strengthening social and economic empowerment of vulnerable sections.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday said that 25 per cent of the revenue generated under the state's Green Panchayat initiative will be utilised for the welfare of orphans and widows, further strengthening the government's efforts towards social and economic empowerment of vulnerable sections.

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Empowering Vulnerable Sections

"The present state government has launched numerous schemes for the upliftment of vulnerable sections of society. These initiatives have ensured equal opportunities for underprivileged children to compete and progress alongside others," the Chief Minister said.

He also stated that the enhanced financial assistance being provided to orphans and widows would improve their economic condition and create greater opportunities for employment and self-employment, enabling them to lead more secure and prosperous lives.

Green Panchayat and Revenue Sharing

According to the Chief Minister, the Green Panchayat initiative will not only promote environmental conservation through renewable energy generation but will also contribute to the welfare and upliftment of vulnerable sections, ensuring inclusive and sustainable development.

To further strengthen the social welfare component of the initiative, the state government has decided to revise the revenue-sharing model under the scheme. As part of the programme, ground-mounted solar power projects of 500 KW capacity are being established in 100 Gram Panchayats across the state. Under the revised revenue-sharing formula, 20 per cent of the revenue generated through these projects will be allocated to the state government, 20 per cent will be earmarked for operation and maintenance of the projects through HIMURJA, 10 per cent will go to HIMURJA, 25 per cent will be provided to the concerned Gram Panchayat for development-related activities and the remaining 25 per cent will be transferred to the Social Justice and Empowerment Department for providing financial assistance to orphans and widows in the respective Gram Panchayat.

Other Welfare Initiatives

The present state government has accorded top priority to the welfare of underprivileged and marginalised sections of society and has launched several initiatives to ensure their social and economic empowerment. One of its flagship programmes, the Mukhya Mantri Sukh Ashraya Yojana, provides comprehensive support to orphaned children to ensure their education, care and overall well-being. Under the scheme, each orphaned child is provided a monthly stipend of Rs. 4,000, benefiting approximately 6,000 children across the state.

In addition, the Government is providing land for the construction of houses to eligible beneficiaries who do not own land, along with financial assistance to help them lead a secure and dignified life.

Similarly, widows are being provided financial assistance of Rs. three lakhs for the construction of houses, enabling them to lead a life of dignity and security. The government is also extending support to the children of widows for pursuing higher education, helping them compete on an equal footing with their peers. (ANI)