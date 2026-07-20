Activist Sonam Wangchuk's vitals are stable, but his blood parameters require close monitoring as he continues his hunger strike at Safdarjung Hospital. The strike is over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, demanding government accountability.

Activist Sonam Wangchuk's vitals remain stable, though his blood parameters continue to require close monitoring, two days after he was shifted to Safdarjung Hospital following a prolonged hunger strike that he continues to observe.

Medical Bulletin Details

The bulletin, issued at 10 am by the Office of the Medical Superintendent under the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, said, "Sonam Wangchuk continues to receive comprehensive medical care at VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital. His vital parameters remain stable. Blood parameters continue to warrant close clinical observation. He remains under continuous medical management and the close supervision of a multidisciplinary team of experts."

It said that the clinical assessment was based on inputs from treating teams at both VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital and AIIMS, New Delhi, and that "continued medical intervention and uninterrupted clinical monitoring remain necessary to ensure early detection and timely management of any potential complications." It further noted that he is receiving all required medical care, and his clinical condition continues to be closely monitored by a multidisciplinary team of experts.

Protest Over NEET-UG Leak

Wangchuk joined the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar in June and began an indefinite hunger strike demanding accountability over an alleged paper leak in the NEET-UG 2026 examination. He was taken from the protest site by Delhi Police and shifted to Safdarjung Hospital on Saturday. Since then, the hospital has been issuing periodic health bulletins tracking his condition.

Conditions to End Strike

Earlier in the day, Sonam Wangchuk said he would end his hunger strike if the government accepts accountability for recent failures in the education system, including paper leaks, or if Members of Parliament assure him that the issue of education accountability will be taken up during the Monsoon Session of Parliament starting from Monday.

Protest March and Police Action

This health update coincides with CJP's protest march to Parliament, with supporters gathered at Jantar Mantar and heavy security deployed across central Delhi. As the march began, police sprang into action and resorted to using a mild lathi charge to disperse hundreds of protesters attempting to march toward the Parliament House.

In a statement, Delhi Police said prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), corresponding to the erstwhile Section 144 of the CrPC, remain in force in the New Delhi district. (ANI)