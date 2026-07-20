Aazad Samaj Party chief Chandra Shekhar Azad and actor Prakash Raj joined the CJP's protest at Jantar Mantar. Azad vowed to raise the issue of 'injustice' against youth in Parliament. CJP remains open to talks with the government on exam reforms.

Chandra Shekhar Azad Joins Protest, Vows to Fight for Youth

Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) chief and MP Chandra Shekhar Azad arrived at the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) protest stage at Jantar Mantar on Monday, asserting that the "injustice" is being done to the country's youth and that questions would be raised in the Parliament as well. "Tolerating injustice is more a crime than committing it. Government is following its 'dharma', Police are following their 'dharma' and I am a part of this struggle to do my duty towards this soil," Azad told ANI at the protest site.

Throwing his weight behind the causes of students, he said, "As an Indian youth, I understand the pain of the youth. I am here to be their voice and stand with them. Injustice is being done to them. The government is letting this happen. Tolerating injustice is more a crime than committing it....We will fight in the Parliament too." Actor Prakash Raj was also present at the protest stage.

CJP Open to Talks Amid Protest Plans

Activists affiliated to the CJP are gearing up to try and march towards Parliament even as the Delhi Police maintains a strict security perimeter. The proposed march was first announced by Sonam Wangchuk, who has since been removed from the protest site to the Safdarjung Hospital following a 20 day hunger strike.

On Monday, CJP spokesperson Saurav Das signalled the organisation's willingness to engage in talks with the government regarding their long-standing demands for examination reforms. While noting that the administration's overtures came late, he stated that they remain open to discussions to resolve the impasse surrounding the education system.

Das claimed that there is no clarity from the administration's side despite their recent attempt to open talks adding, that "the ball is in their court." He said, "The administration is trying to open talks with the government. They have come very late, but we have opened our hearts and said that we are willing to talk to them. There has been no clarity from their side as of now. The ball is in their court."

Sonam Wangchuk's Conditions to End Hunger Strike

Earlier in the day, Sonam Wangchuk said he would end his hunger strike if the government accepts accountability for recent failures in the education system, including paper leaks, or if Members of Parliament assure him that the issue of education accountability will be taken up during the Monsoon Session of Parliament starting from Monday. (ANI)