Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk is stable in Safdarjung Hospital after his hunger strike. Doctors from AIIMS are monitoring him for complications. The Delhi High Court declined to urgently hear a PIL challenging his move from the protest site.

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, currently admitted to Safdarjung Hospital following his prolonged hunger strike, remains in stable condition under the care of a specialised medical team. However, doctors have emphasised that consistent observation is critical to managing the health risks associated with his extended period without food.

Dr Manisha Vyas Thakur, Professor and Head of the Department of Medicine at Vardhman Mahavir Medical College and Safdarjung Hospital, informed that a multidisciplinary team, which includes doctors from AIIMS, is observing Sonam Wangchuk.

Dr Akshay Kumar, Additional Professor of Emergency Medicine at AIIMS, Delhi, has been monitoring the activist's health and asserted that he is alert and responsive, though his body continues to show the effects of his fast. He said, "He (Sonam) is currently in a stable condition, and his parameters are within the normal range--some are towards the lower end, but still within normal limits. We are monitoring him closely and continuously. Continued monitoring is necessary because he has been fasting for a long time, which carries a risk of complications..."

Meanwhile, Dr Manisha Vyas Thakur, Professor and Head of the Department of Medicine at Vardhman Mahavir Medical College and Safdarjung Hospital, also emphasised that continuous monitoring is essential. "Mr Sonam Wangchuk has been under our care for the past two days, and we are continuously monitoring him. As of this morning, he is stable; all his vital parameters are stable, and the results of the blood tests we conducted are also stable. While his condition is currently stable, the fact that he has been fasting for a prolonged period--about 20 to 21 days--means there is a risk of complications. Therefore, continuous monitoring is essential," he said.

Legal Challenge in High Court

On the other hand, on Monday, the Delhi High Court declined to urgently list a public interest litigation (PIL) challenging the removal of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk from the Jantar Mantar protest site to Safdarjung Hospital, observing that the petitioner was only seeking a declaration that the action was illegal, which did not warrant immediate hearing.

The PIL was mentioned before a Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia. Appearing in person, the petitioner submitted that the police action of shifting Wangchuk from the protest site to Safdarjung Hospital was unconstitutional and violated his fundamental rights under Articles 14 and 19 of the Constitution.

"My prayer is that whatever action was taken by the police officials in removing Wangchuk Sir from the protest site to the hospital was illegal because it violates Articles 14 and 19," the petitioner told the Bench.

Questioning the urgency, Chief Justice Upadhyaya remarked, "What is the urgency? That can be declared illegal even on Wednesday. You are seeking a declaration that can be made the day after tomorrow also."

The petitioner further argued that the PIL was not confined to Wangchuk alone but also sought constitutional protection for other protesters, alleging that police were harassing those participating in the demonstration and that several lives were at risk. "We are seeking constitutional protection of the protesters. Harassment is being done by the police on protesters. A lot of lives are in danger," the petitioner submitted. The Bench, however, declined the request for urgent listing and said the matter would be taken up on Wednesday.

Previous Court Ruling

Sonam Wangchuk has been on an indefinite fast at Jantar Mantar along with supporters, pressing for constitutional safeguards and other demands concerning Ladakh. On Sunday, a Single Judge of the Delhi High Court declined to direct Wangchuk's transfer to a private hospital, observing that the government's decision to shift him to Safdarjung Hospital was taken to protect his life and did not, prima facie, violate his personal liberty.

Wife Files Appeal

Separately, Wangchuk's wife, Dr. Gitanjali Angmo, has challenged the Single Judge's order before a Division Bench of the Delhi High Court, which is scheduled to hear her appeal later today. (ANI)