CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke ended his hunger strike at Sonam Wangchuk's request as protests for exam reforms continue. Party representatives are now in talks with Union Minister JP Nadda, while supporters have gathered at Jantar Mantar.

CJP Leaders Meet Union Minister Amid Protests

As the Cockroach Janata Party protests against Centre intensified on Monday, party founder Abhijeet Dipke ended his indefinite hunger strike at the request of activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is currently admitted to Safdarjung Hospital. Dipke had begun the fast after Wangchuk was hospitalised on July 18, when his own 21-day hunger strike necessitated medical intervention.

Meanwhile, CJP representatives Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka left to meet Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Monday, as party activists and supporters gathered at Jantar Mantar to press their demands for examination reforms. Sharing the update on his official X handle, Saurav Das said the government had reached out for talks earlier in the day.

"It's 11:52 AM. Ashutosh Ranka and I, on behalf of the Cockroach Janata Party, are on our way to meet J.P. Nadda. The government had reached out for talks in the morning. Our demands are clear. The youth have gathered in huge numbers. We shall win!," Das wrote. Earlier in the day, Saurav Das signaled the organization's willingness to engage in talks with the government regarding their long-standing demands for examination reforms. While noting that the administration's overtures came late, he stated that they remain open to discussions to resolve the impasse surrounding the education system. Das claimed that there is no clarity from the administration's side despite their recent attempt to open talks, adding that "the ball is in their court."

Sonam Wangchuk Urges Discharge to Join March

Meanwhile, activist Sonam Wangchuk on Monday urged the authorities at Safdarjung Hospital to discharge him, citing his stable health condition, so that he could participate in the "Sansad Chalo" march to Parliament led by CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke and other activists. Wangchuk, who had been on a hunger strike at Jantar Mantar demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, was admitted to Safdarjung Hospital on July 18 after his fast entered its 21st day.

In a note shared on his official X handle, Wangchuk stated he was feeling well and requested the hospital authorities to allow him to leave, even if temporarily, to join the march. "This is to state that I am feeling very fine today and my health parameters are also showing as quite normal. Hence, I request you to kindly allow me to leave the hospital, even if temporarily, so that I can join the March to the Parliament - Sansad Chalo this morning. I shall be most grateful," Wangchuk wrote in the note.

Police Disperse Protesters Marching to Parliament

Earlier, the police resorted to using a mild lathi charge to disperse hundreds of protesters attempting to march toward Parliament House. The demonstration, which began at Jantar Mantar, led to significant traffic disruptions in the national capital as security personnel were deployed in large numbers to contain the surging crowd.

According to a police advisory, protest marches, processions, demonstrations, and assemblies of five or more persons are prohibited, except at the designated protest site at Jantar Mantar with prior permission. Security has been heightened near the premises in view of the Monsoon Session, which began today. (ANI)