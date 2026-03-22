Leh-based climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, released from detention under the NSA, has returned to Ladakh. He expressed his readiness to engage in dialogue on regional issues and feels positive about the future of their struggle for Ladakh.

Leh-based climate activist Sonam Wangchuk who returned to the region after his release from detention has said he is ready to engage in dialogue on issues linked to Ladakh. Speaking to ANI here, Wangchuk said he felt positive about returning to the mountains after nearly six months. "I am feeling very good. After 170 days, coming to these mountains and meeting people, I hope that a new sun will rise for the cause for which we are working. We are moving forward with hope. We hope that there will be such an atmosphere from all sides, and I would like to thank the people of the entire country who supported us in this struggle. Looking forward to meeting people," Wangchuk said.

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Wanghcuk was released from Jodhpur Central Jail after the government revoked his detention under the National Security Act. He had been in custody since September 26, 2025.

Wangchuk Reflects on Detention

Earlier, reflecting on his detention, Wangchuk said the period allowed him time for personal reflection. He stated that while there were issues from a justice perspective, he does not want to hold any bitterness and is willing to move forward through discussions. "In my personal life, I would say it was positive. It was an experience that gave me time to reflect on myself. From a justice perspective, many mistakes were made, many wrongs were done, and these mistakes should never happen to anyone. But the way they were withdrawn, I understand that there is an awareness of those mistakes," he said.

Wangchuk had also described his time in jail as a "huge horror story" and spoke about the difficulties faced by his wife, Gitanjali J Angmo, in seeking legal recourse. Wangchuk was detained two days after protests in Leh demanding statehood for Ladakh and inclusion under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution. (ANI)