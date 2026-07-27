Activist Sonam Wangchuk visited Rajghat after ending his 26-day fast. He hailed the peaceful CJP-led student movement over exam irregularities, calling the Education Minister's resignation a 'stepping stone' and reaffirming Gandhian methods.

Activist Sonam Wangchuk on Monday paid tribute at Rajghat with his wife Gitanjali Angmo after being discharged from hospital in Gurugram.

Wangchuk Hails Peaceful Protest, Gandhian Methods

Addressing reporters after paying respects to Mahatma Gandhi, Wangchuk, addressing media persons on the recent Cockroach Janata Party (CJP)-led student movement, advocated for the protection of those exercising their democratic rights. "I wish to congratulate the youth, the common people, and all the citizens of this country. I also congratulate the elders, people of all ages, and the young organisers who carried this movement forward so peacefully. We must understand that if any resolution or achievement has been reached, it was not through the strength of our arms, nor through the use of lathis or stones. Rather, it came about through our appeals for peace and the suffering we endured ourselves..."

Wangchuk said he had come to Rajghat to remember Mahatma Gandhi and to reaffirm the relevance of his methods in contemporary times. Earlier, while ending his 26-day fast, he said Mahatma Gandhi's path of peace remains relevant even after a century and urged people in India and across the world to use non-violent means to address grievances.

"Following the conclusion of this 26-day fast and movement, I wanted to come to Rajghat first to remember Mahatma Gandhi, to express my gratitude to him and to tell the country that the path he showed remains just as relevant and appropriate today as it was a hundred years ago...For the past five or six years, we have been practising and applying this Gandhian method in Ladakh, finding it highly appropriate and relevant. Yet, I was unsure whether it would work at the national level. This time, I was reassured to see that it remains relevant at the national level even after a hundred years and will likely remain so for another hundred or even a thousand years to come," he told reporters.

'Resignation a Stepping Stone': Wangchuk on Exam Reforms

After weeks of intense pressure and nationwide demonstrations by student groups and the CJP over alleged irregularities in national competitive exams, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had announced that he was stepping down from the post. The government has moved to introduce stricter legislative measures to ensure the integrity of the examination system.

Speaking to reporters today after visiting Rajghat, Wangchik emphasized that the exit of Pradhan is a stepping stone toward deeper reform. "...The resignation is just the beginning. If the issue is acknowledged and addressed from this point onward, our country will become a better place, a process that, in my view, is already underway. Discussions are currently ongoing, and I hope that, through a very positive dialogue, the most suitable course of action for the country will be adopted, allowing us to implement an excellent system through mutual goodwill."

On the Public Examinations Amendment Bill that was tabled in Parliament earlier today, the activist said, "That is a good thing. Let there be a discussion, and let the appropriate measures be adopted after thorough deliberation" He also said, "...No action should be taken against those who are protesting peacefully. If mischievous elements are acting with malicious intent, we cannot say that absolutely nothing will happen. However, I want to make it very clear that peaceful protest is our constitutional right, and it must be respected. As for the rest, the law will take its own course..."

Further, Wangchuk urged citizens to adopt peaceful means to raise their concerns. "That is why I urge the people of India and the world to voice their grievances and appeals through the path of peace shown by Bapu. A solution is bound to be found. It may take time, but it does not end in darkness; we have witnessed this ourselves. Success may not come on the very first attempt, but it is usually achieved," he added.

Wangchuk Thanks Supporters, Concludes Delhi Visit

Recalling the beginning of his campaign, Wangchuk said, "You might remember that , when I returned from Switzerland, before starting the fast, we paid our respects at Rajghat and then went to Jantar Mantar. Today, we will do the same again, and after that, we will leave for home in Ladakh."

"Before leaving, I wanted to thank you all from the bottom of my heart. People of all ages, from near and far, from all across the country, joined their voices with ours to run a campaign, a movement, and we were successful too. And it will continue to be this way; I hope to stay connected with all of you," he said.

A 37-day-long agitation over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak culminated in Pradhan resigning from the Council of Ministers amid nationwide protests on Saturday afternoon. What started as a satirical social media account after CJI Surya Kant's remarks, the Cockroach Janata Party withdrew its protest from Jantar Mantar after receiving assurance from the government over its demands.

A usually barren Jantar Mantar protest site witnessed commotion as the youth and students stepped in for the CJP-led protest with creative banners and Gen Z slang. After more than a week of protest, the movement witnessed new momentum when Ladakh activist Wangchuk joined in and became the face of the agitation. (ANI)