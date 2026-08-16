The DoPPW will hold the 9th National Anubhav Awards Ceremony and 60th Pre-Retirement Counselling Workshop on August 17 in New Delhi. Union Minister Jitendra Singh will confer awards to 15 awardees for their contributions to nation-building.

The Department of Pension and Pensioners' Welfare (DoPPW), Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, will organise the 9th National Anubhav Awards Ceremony and the 60th Pre-Retirement Counselling (PRC) Workshop on August 17 at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi. The events will be held under the auspices of Jitendra Singh, Minister of State for the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions.

Anubhav Awards Ceremony

The 'Anubhav' platform provides a forum for retiring/retired employees of the Central Government, 12 Public Sector Banks, and Central Public Sector Enterprises to share their experiences of working in the Government, a release said.

For the national anubhav awards Scheme, 2026, the 15 selected awardees have contributed to nation-building and have been part of various ambitious projects of the Union government, viz., Passport Seva Kendra, repealing of old rules and formulation of new rules, suiting the current scenario, Technological adaptation in the administration and accounting, Energy conservation, etc. Jitendra Singh will confer the National Anubhav Awards, 2026, on them at the 9th National Anubhav Awards Ceremony.

Pre-Retirement Counselling Workshop

The 60th Pre-Retirement Counselling Workshop is being organised for retiring employees of the Union government, primarily posted in the National Capital Region (NCR), to know about the information on the processes required for the timely payment of retirement benefits.

Other Event Features

The event will also feature the release of the Handbook on Pension Mitra and Guidelines for the Nationwide Digital Life Certificate (DLC) Campaign 5. A bank exhibition will also be organised as part of the programme, where 17 pension disbursing banks will showcase their products and services designed for the retiring employees. (ANI)