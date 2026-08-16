Former DGP Kuldeep Khoda says J&K terrorism has declined but the threat from Pakistan persists. He highlighted risks to Kashmiri Pandits and workers. Omar Abdullah condemned the recent killing of two migrant labourers in Kulgam by terrorists.

Former Director General of Police (DGP) Kuldeep Khoda on Sunday said that although terrorism has declined significantly in Jammu and Kashmir, the threat has not been eliminated. He attributed the continued challenge to Pakistan's alleged efforts to keep the situation in the region volatile through terrorism, arms smuggling and narco-terrorism.

Speaking to ANI, Khoda said, "While terrorism has significantly declined, it has not been eradicated. As long as Pakistan remains intent on keeping the situation in Kashmir volatile, it will certainly persist in its efforts, whether by sending terrorists, smuggling arms and ammunition via drones, or fueling narco-terrorism to fund its terror activities."

Threats to Vulnerable Groups

Khoda also drew attention to threats faced by Kashmiri Pandit employees and other vulnerable groups, saying that attempts to target such communities have occurred in the past. Referring to recent attacks on migrant workers and earlier incidents involving Kashmiri Pandit employees, he said such groups could continue to be targeted as part of efforts to create fear and instability. "Regarding the threats against Kashmiri Pandits, such attempts have indeed been made. You may recall that last month, migrant workers from outside the region were targeted, and a few years prior, Kashmiri Pandit employees were also singled out. As long as they perceive 'soft targets,' they will strive to maintain a state of unrest in Kashmir, aiming to project it on the global stage as a volatile region requiring intervention or resolution," he said.

Kulgam Attack and Condemnation

Last week, Two migrant labourers from Chhattisgarh were killed by terrorists in Kulgam district. One labourer died on the spot, while the second succumbed to injuries during treatment the next day.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah strongly condemned the killing of innocent people in the Kulgam terror attack, saying that no religion allows such acts and calling on security agencies to make every effort to prevent such incidents.

Speaking about the attack, Omar Abdullah said, "The people who were killed, it is a matter of great regret. It should not have happened. Killing innocent people like this - no religion allows you to do this."

"No matter how much it is condemned, no matter how many words are used against this, they will fall short," he added.

The Chief Minister further said, "It is expected from the people responsible for maintaining security here that they will make every effort not to allow such attacks to happen."

Heightened Security Measures

Kulgam Police have intensified vehicle checking and identity card verification on NH-44 as part of heightened security measures following the attack. (ANI)