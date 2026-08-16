Assam Agriculture Minister Pijush Hazarika urged agriculture graduates to become agri-preneurs instead of seeking government jobs. He highlighted the high earning potential in horticulture and the need to change the social perception of farming.

Minister Urges Students to Become Agri-preneurs

Assam Minister for Agriculture Pijush Hazarika on Sunday attended the 79th Foundation Day celebrations of the College of Agriculture, Assam Agricultural University (AAU), Jorhat, as the Chief Guest.

Addressing the students, the Minister stated that it is not feasible for the government sector to provide jobs to all agriculture graduates. Therefore, students should not rely solely on government jobs, but break away from conventional mindsets to establish themselves as successful farmers and agri-preneurs. He added that the youth can earn significantly more through horticulture than in a typical government job, according to the release.

Changing Perceptions and Expanding Agricultural Education

He further emphasized that genuine growth in the agriculture sector remains impossible until society dispels the perception that farming is meant only for the economically disadvantaged. Highlighting that the Agriculture Department has decided to conduct agricultural workshops across 50 colleges in the state as per the directions of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Minister Hazarika requested the university authorities and faculty members to extend their full cooperation.

New Initiatives to Boost Farmer Income

He shared that a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will soon be signed between the Education Department and the Agriculture Department to implement this initiative smoothly. Furthermore, noting that the Agriculture Department will distribute 5 crore high-value fruit saplings across the state, the Minister sought the active cooperation of Assam Agricultural University to support the farmers. He also urged the students to take the lead in popularizing Makhana cultivation, noting that it can help farmers double their income without facing the typical challenges associated with traditional crops.

Government's Commitment and Flood Relief Efforts

Reaffirming the government's commitment to achieving the Chief Minister's vision of turning Assam into a leading agricultural state, the Minister revealed that the Agriculture Department is rapidly supplying paddy seedlings and horticulture saplings to four recent flood-affected districts. The event was attended by Vice-Chancellor of Assam Agricultural University Dr. Dipjyoti Rajkhowa, Vice-Chancellor of Madhabdev University Arupjyoti Choudhury, MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, MLAs Hitendra Nath Goswami, Rupjyoti Kurmi and Dhiraj Gowala, alongside several other distinguished dignitaries.

Inspection of AAU Campus and Research Projects

Following the event, the Minister inspected the AAU campus to review various ongoing agricultural research and demonstration projects. During his visit, he observed high-yielding paddy cultivation, seed research projects, climate-resilient integrated farming systems, the 'Amrit Sarovar' project, integrated paddy-cum-fish farming models, and agro-meteorological observatories.

Praise for AAU's Role in Modernizing Agriculture

Minister Hazarika underscored the pivotal role played by Assam Agricultural University in modernizing agriculture, expanding research, and making the state's farming community more productive and self-reliant. (ANI)

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