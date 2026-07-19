Chandrashekhar Azad joins Jantar Mantar protestors after activist Sonam Wangchuk, on a hunger strike over the NEET leak, was hospitalized by Delhi Police. Doctors warn Wangchuk's health is deteriorating, showing signs of 'compensated metabolic acidosis'.

Azad Samaj Party (Kanshiram) president and MP Chandrashekhar Azad joined the protestors at Jantar Mantar in the early hours of Sunday morning to express solidarity following the removal of climate and social activist Sonam Wangchuk by the Delhi Police.

The development comes a day after Wangchuk, who had been on hunger strike seeking the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak fiasco, was taken away from the protest site and admitted to Safdarjung Hospital.

Members of the left-wing student organisations, including All India Students Federation (AISF), the Students' Federation of India (SFI) and All India Students' Association (AISA), also joined the protest organised by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) on Saturday.

Police Cite High Court Orders, Medical Advice

According to the Delhi Police, the action to move Wangchuk was initiated in compliance with the directions of the High Court and based on expert medical advice concerning the activist's deteriorating health.

Expert Warns of 'Compensated Metabolic Acidosis'

Meawhile, Sonam Wangchuk's health condition is showing signs of "compensated metabolic acidosis" due to severe dehydration, a senior medical expert said, warning that the situation could become "critical" if immediate medical intervention is not provided.

Speaking to ANI, Dr Suranjit Chatterjee, Senior Consultant in Internal Medicine at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, detailed the risks associated with the activist's current physiological state. "The issued report indicates 'compensated metabolic acidosis.' This clearly means that the body is being affected and is suffering from dehydration. Dehydration leads to increased lactic acid production and acidosis, which can impact kidney function," Dr Chatterjee told ANI.

The doctor further explained that while the term "compensated" suggests the body is currently fighting to restore balance, the window for intervention is narrowing. "Compensation occurs only when the body is actively trying to restore the imbalance. If the condition progresses to a 'decompensated' state, it could become extremely harmful. Once decompensation sets in, complications such as electrolyte imbalances, loss of consciousness--which could potentially lead to a coma--and injury or dysfunction of the liver and kidneys may occur," he added.

Stressing the urgency of the situation, Dr Chatterjee noted that addressing electrolyte imbalances, particularly potassium levels, is vital for organ function at this stage. "If left untreated, the damage could become irreversible and seriously detrimental. At present, we are at a stage where the body is still fighting the condition. Therefore, administering IV fluids and initiating nutritional support are essential. Beyond a certain point, the situation could become critical for the patient," the doctor warned.

Wangchuk Remains Stable but Refuses Treatment: Hospital

On Saturday, Activist Wangchuk was admitted to the Safdarjung Hospital amid his ongoing hunger strike. He remains conscious and clinically stable but is showing signs of dehydration and continues to refuse oral and intravenous fluid therapy despite repeated counselling by doctors, Medical Superintendent Dr Charu Bamba said.

Wangchuk was brought to the hospital by the Delhi Police on Saturday morning in a careful three-layered operation for essential medical care following the orders of the Delhi High Court. This came two days ahead of the planned march to Parliament on the first day of the Monsoon Session on Monday (July 20).

While speaking to ANI, Dr Bamba said Wangchuk was admitted to the hospital at around 7.30 am and continues to observe his fast. His vital parameters, including blood pressure, pulse rate and oxygen saturation, are stable, and he is fully conscious and oriented.

Referring to the Delhi High Court's directions, Bamba said AIIMS Additional Professor of Emergency Medicine had joined the treating team, examined Wangchuk and given an expert opinion in line with the hospital's assessment. She said doctors were continuously monitoring Wangchuk and counselling him to accept fluid therapy or oral rehydration solution. (ANI)