    Sonali Phogat murder case: Family to file plea in Goa HC for CBI probe

    “Goa Police is not supporting us, I think political influence is also behind this," Vikas Singh, the BJP leader’s nephew said. Sonali Phogat's family had met with Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar last month and demanded that the case be investigated by the CBI.

    Author
    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Sep 4, 2022, 12:20 PM IST

    The family of actress and Haryana BJP politician Sonali Phogat, who was allegedly killed by her associates while visiting Goa, is anticipated to file a plea with the Supreme Court, expressing dissatisfaction over the police inquiry into her death. Additionally, the family of Phogat has asked that the Central Bureau of Investigation look into the issue (CBI).

    The BJP leader's nephew, Vikas Singh, told the news agency ANI that "Goa Police is not supporting us, and I think political influence is also behind this," adding that they had written to Chief Justice of India UU Lalit requesting a CBI investigation.

    Last month, Sonali Phogat's family met with Manohar Lal Khattar, the chief minister of Haryana, and urged that the CBI look into the issue.

    "We have requested a CBI investigation in a letter to the Chief Justice of India, and we are awaiting the Supreme Court's decision as well. If we are not satisfied with that, will go to Goa High Court and file the writ petition by Friday," he said, reported ANI. He expressed the hope that the High Court will provide permission for the CBI investigation, "clearing everything."

    The statement by Phogat’s family member comes just days after the Goa Police launched an investigation into her murder, during which important evidence was gathered.

    “She was forcibly given drugs, as evidenced by the CCTV footage. We have no confidence in the Goa Police. They are not conducting a thorough investigation… Because, if it needed to investigate, it should have brought Sudhir Sangwan with him to Haryana so that it would be able to spot something and the investigation would have been done well. Without him what are they investigating?" he told ANI.Yashodhara Phogat, the daughter of Sonali Phogat, had already asked the CBI to look into the alleged killing on August 30.

    Sonali Phogat, 42, was brought dead from her hotel on August 23 to St Anthony Hospital in Anjuna, North Goa district. Last week, Sonali Phogat, a BJP leader and former Big Boss competitor, passed only hours after having a good time at a Goa restaurant. Her two aides were charged in connection with her suspected murder. Even though the reason for the crime is still unknown, Phogat's family claimed there was a broad plot involving a lease and a farm house.

     

    Last Updated Sep 4, 2022, 12:20 PM IST
