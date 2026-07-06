Kolkata's Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja Committee unveiled a mural of PM Modi performing Durga Aarti. This commemorates his visit to Thanthania Kali Bari, and the committee expressed its wish for the PM to attend Durga Puja in Bengal.

Mural Depicts PM Modi Performing Aarti

Kolkata's historic Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja Committee unveiled a magnificent wall mural depicting Prime Minister Narendra Modi performing the Aarti of Goddess Durga ahead of the autumn festivals. This artwork was created to commemorate the Prime Minister's recent visit to the nearby Thanthania Kali Bari.

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Puja Committee Hopes for PM's Visit

Secretary of Chorebagan Sarbojanin Durgotsab Samity, Pratyusha Banerjee, expressed the wish for PM Modi to perform Durga Puja in Bengal in the future. She told ANI, "We know that our Honorable Prime Minister is a very religious person. We have seen him going to many religious places. Even before the Bengal elections, when he came to Bengal, he had performed Aarti for Mother Kali at Thanthania Kalibari. Thanthania Kalibari is at a five-minute walking distance from the Puja courtyard of Chor Bagan Durgotsav Committee. So it is our wish that the BJP government has been formed for the first time in Bengal. We hope that the Prime Minister, who is so religious, is seen at many religious places. Yes, so he should come to Bengal this year at the time of Durga Puja, perform Aarti in some pavilion, perform it for Mother Durga. Because we have never seen him in Bengal at the time of Durga Puja before. So maybe this year when the government has been formed, we might be able to see him."

A Historic Puja Committee

'Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durgotsav Samiti' is one of the most prominent and historic organisations hosting Durga Puja in central Kolkata. It is celebrating the 91st year of its tradition, devotion, and cultural heritage. As part of this year's preparations, the Puja committee has unveiled the mural. (ANI)