India fumes after China sides with Pakistan-bred JeM terrorist

China's blocking the blacklisting of Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist Abdul Rauf Azhar has exposed its double standards, government sources have said. Wednesday's block on a terror blacklisting move was not the first time China had obstructed the listing of terrorists in the 1267 Sanctions Committee.

China had on Wednesday stalled a proposal made by India and the United States in the United Nations to blacklist JeM chief Masood Azhar's brother Abdul Rauf Azhar.

According to government sources, China has time and again undermined the sanctity of the working methods of the UNSC Sanctions Committee with its "politically motivated" actions in nearly every listing case of a Pakistan-based terrorist.

Wednesday's block on a terror blacklisting move was not the first time China had obstructed the listing of terrorists in the 1267 Sanctions Committee.

China had placed on hold an Indo-US joint proposal to list the deputy chief of the Lashkar-e-Tayiba, Abdul Rehman Makki, on the sanctions list in June 2022. Makki is involved in raising funds, recruiting and radicalising youths, and planning attacks in India. His fingerprints were clear in the Mumbai terror attack conspiracy.

Government sources said that it was unfortunate that political considerations had prevented the sanctions committee from playing its role.

