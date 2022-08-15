Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    China conducts fresh military drills around Taiwan after US lawmakers visit Taipei

    The US Congressional delegation arrived in Taipei on Sunday for an unannounced two-day visit, following Pelosi's visit on August 2, the highest-level US official visit in 25 years, which enraged Beijing.
     

    Beijing, First Published Aug 15, 2022, 6:25 PM IST

    China resorted to additional intense military exercises around Taiwan on Monday, as yet another American Congressional delegation visited the self-ruled island claimed by Beijing, challenging its stance 'one China' policy.

    The new drills come less than a week after Beijing launched unprecedented war games in retaliation for US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, raising fears of a Chinese invasion of the breakaway island.

    The US Congressional delegation, led by Massachusetts Democratic Senator Ed Markey, arrived in Taipei on Sunday for an unannounced two-day visit, following Pelosi's visit on August 2, the highest-level US official visit in 25 years, which enraged Beijing.

    A spokesperson for Markey said in a statement that the five-member delegation is visiting the self-governing island to "reaffirm the United States' support for Taiwan" and to "encourage stability and peace across the Taiwan Strait."

    CNN reported that the delegation includes Democratic Representatives John Garamendi, Alan Lowenthal, and Don Beyer, and Republican Representatives Aumua Amata and Coleman Radewagen.

    China held its largest military drills in the busy Taiwan Strait from August 4 to 10 in response to Pelosi's visit.

    In response to another US delegation's visit, China announced yet another round of military drills on Monday.

    A spokesperson for the Chinese People's Liberation Army's (PLA) Eastern Theater Command, Senior Colonel Shi Yi, stated on Monday that his Command organised joint combat-readiness security patrol and combat training exercises involving troops from various services and arms in the waters and airspace surrounding Taiwan Island.

    As per Shi, this is a serious deterrent to the US and Taiwan authorities, who have repeatedly played political games and undermined peace and stability in the Taiwan Straits, according to a PLA press release.

    According to the troops' Command, all necessary measures will be taken to safeguard China's national sovereignty and peace and stability in the Taiwan Straits.

    On Monday, the group led by Markey met with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen.

    While briefing the press, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin, in response to the US Congressional delegation, stated that it's a blatant violation of China's 'one China' policy.

    A few US politicians conspire with Taiwan separatists to undermine the 'one China' principle.

    They are overconfident and doomed to fail, he claims. During their visit, the US delegation will meet Foreign Minister Joseph Wu and hold discussions with the Taiwanese parliament's Foreign Affairs and National Defense committees about security and trade issues, according to Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

    The Taiwanese foreign ministry also expressed gratitude to the delegation for demonstrating the US' strong support for Taiwan despite escalating tensions with Beijing.

    Through its ministry's account, Wu tweeted, "Authoritarian #China can't tell democratic #Taiwan how to make friends, win support, stay resilient, and shine like a beacon of freedom."

    According to Markey's spokesperson, the delegation "will meet with elected leaders and members of the private sector to discuss shared interests such as reducing tensions in the Taiwan Strait and expanding economic cooperation, including semiconductor investments."

    The Taiwanese Defense Ministry tweeted on Sunday that 6 People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels and 22 PLA aircraft were detected in the surrounding Taiwanese region and that its armed forces were monitoring the situation and responding to these activities with aircraft and naval vessels, and land-based missile systems.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Also Read: India breaks silence on Taiwan issue, tells China to avoid unilateral action to change status quo

    Also Read: No port call by high-tech Chinese ship 'Yuan Wang 5' at Sri Lanka's Hambantota: Official

    Also Read: India fumes after China sides with Pakistan-bred JeM terrorist

