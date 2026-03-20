Congress MP Manickam Tagore hit out at BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, calling him 'Goebbels' for spreading misinformation after failing to get a minister post. Dubey had earlier blamed Congress for all national problems, especially infiltration.

Tagore calls Dubey 'Goebbels of 21st century'

Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Friday launched a scathing attack on BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, accusing him of spreading misinformation after failing to secure a ministerial position in the government. Tagore alleged that the BJP leader has been tasked with promoting a false narrative to mislead the public.

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Manickam Tagore, while speaking to ANI, said, "We all know that Nishikant has not been made a minister. He is not able to get any position in the BJP organisation. He has been given the work to throw lies, spread misinformation, and be the Goebbels of the 21st century. The new Goebbels of Modi's party has started the work. These Goebbels will be rejected by the people of India. We all know that Congress' contribution to rebuilding a modern India continues. People know India's growth story. The resources of India have been handed over to a few corporates by Mr Modi and Amit Shah. Nishikant is a person who works for those corporates..."

Dubey blames Congress for national issues

Meanwhile, on Thursday, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey described the Congress party as the root cause of all national issues, especially highlighting the issue of alleged infiltration. While speaking to ANI, Dubey said, "After reading books or seeing the politics of the country, I am personally convinced that all the problems that are visible in this country today, which the Opposition is fueling, at the root of it is the Nehru-Gandhi family or the Congress Party. On that basis, I started a series, 'Congress Ka Kala Adhyay'. It started on the 17th."

Alleges secret agreement on infiltrators

He addressed the issue of Bangladeshi infiltrators in the country and attributed an allegedly secret agreement between former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in 1972, which gave free rein to Bangladeshi citizens to live in the country, opening the gates for infiltrators.

"The biggest problem right now, the problem due to which we, the people of Bihar, the people of Jharkhand, the people of Bengal, the people of Assam, the people of Tripura and even the people of Mumbai, Delhi, and Gujarat are troubled, is the Bangladeshi infiltrators. Approximately, around 5-8 crore, maybe even 10 crore people came from Bangladesh... Our tribal population, which used to be 45% according to the census of 1951, today in Santhal Pargana it is 24%, and the Muslim population, which was 9%, is 25-26%," he said.

"On 19 March 1972, Indira Gandhi and Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had a secret agreement in which the Congress gave a free hand to the Bangladeshi infiltrators and the citizens of Bangladesh to come here, and the Congress felt that if the Muslims came here, then it would be their vote bank... And when I posted that, many people reacted to it, saying that it is wrong... So today I made another tweet...," he added.

Dubey further alleged that the Congress compromised the country's sovereignty due to vote bank politics. Lauding the efforts of the BJP government, he said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have pledged to free the country of infiltrators. (ANI)