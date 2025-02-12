J-K: Two soldiers killed in IED blast near LoC, villagers mourn 'national tragedy'

Two soldiers, Naik Mukesh and Captain Karamjit Singh Bakshi, were killed in a suspected IED blast along the LoC in Akhnoor. Villagers mourn Mukesh’s loss, calling it a national tragedy. BJP leader Kavinder Gupta blamed Pakistan, citing its frustration over peace in Jammu and Kashmir.

Samba (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 12 (ANI): Following the death of the two soldiers in a suspected IED blast in the Akhnoor sector in the Line of Control (LOC) on Tuesday, Mukhtar Singh, the Sarpanch of Kamila village, from where one of the soldiers belonged, called it a "big loss to the nation."

Naik Mukesh, Army personnel from Kamila village in J-K's Samba district, was killed in the suspected IED blast. Another officer Captain Karamjit Singh Bakshi also lost his life in the blast.



Following their demise, Mukesh's home in Kamila has become a place of mourning, as villagers and relatives remember the soldier who had dedicated his life to serving the nation.

Mukhtar Singh spoke about the loss, remembering how Naik Mukesh would play with children during his holidays and mentioned that Mukesh's younger brother is also serving in the Army.

"He (Mukesh) used to play with children during his holidays...His younger brother is also serving in the Army. I received a call from the people in the Army. They have said that his demise is a big loss to their unit. It is a big loss to the nation, too. The culprits should get the punishment for this. I request the Governor and the PM to serve justice to the deceased," Singh said.

According to the Army's White Knight Corps, the blast occurred while the soldiers were conducting fence patrol operations along the border in the Laleali area of Akhnoor Sector on Tuesday.



Meanwhile, BJP leader Kavinder Gupta on Wednesday termed the incident as "sad" and said that Pakistan is frustrated seeing peace in Jammu and Kashmir.

"This was a conspiracy hatched by terrorists from across the border. This is a very sad incident. Pakistan is frustrated seeing peace in Jammu and Kashmir and that is why they keep carrying out such incidents... The army is on alert and as a result, there is peace on the border... This is the result of some enemies of the country colluding with Pakistan," Gupta said. (ANI)

