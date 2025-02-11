Two soldiers killed in suspected IED blast during border patrol in Akhnoor sector in J&K: Army

Two Indian soldiers were killed in a suspected IED blast in Jammu and Kashmir's Akhnoor sector while on fence patrol duty along the border.

Akhnoor (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 11 (ANI): Two soldiers lost their lives in a suspected Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast in the Laleali area of Akhnoor Sector on Tuesday, the Army said.

According to a post on X from the Army's White Knight Corps, the blast occurred while the soldiers were conducting fence patrol operations along the border.



"White Knight Corps salutes and pays tribute to the supreme sacrifice of two gallant soldiers," the post further read. (ANI)

