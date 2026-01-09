A youth named Ishan was brutally assaulted by a group of men, including Pinky and Nikhil Chaurasia, near Parwanoo-Kasauli Chowk in Solan. The victim has been shifted to PGI Chandigarh. Solan Police registered an FIR and are investigating.

Solan Police have registered a case after a youth was allegedly brutally assaulted by a group of men near the Parwanoo-Kasauli Chowk in Solan district on Wednesday.

Details of the Complaint

According to police, a complaint was lodged on January 8, 2026, by Panku, a resident of Taksal, Parwanoo. In his statement, the complainant said that on January 7, he and his associate, Ishan, travelled from Kalka to Eicher Gate in a vehicle after dropping off passengers. Later, they stopped at a shop in front of the Parwanoo-Kasauli Chowk mall to collect a mobile phone. "As they were proceeding towards Kasauli Chowk, two youths identified as Pinky and Nikhil Chaurasia, accompanied by other boys, allegedly intercepted them and assaulted Ishan, causing injuries," Solan Police explained.

Police Action and Investigation

According to the police, the victim has been shifted to the PGI hospital in Chandigarh. Police have registered an FIR under BNS Sections 126(2) (Wrongful Restraint), 115(2) (Abetment of Hurt/Causing Hurt), 191(2) & 191(3) (Rioting with Weapons/Violence), and 190 (Unlawful Assembly Liability) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

"Further investigation is in progress, and necessary action will be taken as per law," an official of Solan Police added.

