Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel criticised the Congress party for opposing the AI Impact Summit. He accused them of opposing India's progress and creating doubts in the minds of the youth, calling their actions a bid for 'cheap publicity'.

CM Patel Lambasts Congress' 'Anti-India' Stance

Chief Minister of Gujarat Bhupendra Patel said on Saturday that under the guidance and leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the world has witnessed the rise of a new India through the grand success of the AI Impact Summit. "The dreams of India's youth have reached new heights. This initiative has created immense opportunities for young people in startups and emerging sectors. Those who are unable to acknowledge such an achievement and the globally emerging image of India through this summit are opposing it," said CM.

He further stated that, "Just to oppose the BJP, the Congress has adopted the path of opposing India itself. Whenever India's glory resonates across the world, it has been the Congress party's old habit to oppose it. Now, when new avenues of development have opened for the nation's youth, they are attempting to create doubts in their minds and are opposing the AI Summit merely for cheap publicity." He also said that Congress should feel ashamed of such actions and must apologise to the nation.

Protests and Counter-Protests Erupt

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Yuva Morcha members on Saturday gathered in large numbers in different cities to raise slogans against the Congress party. The protest comes as a direct response to the controversial demonstration held by the Indian Youth Congress at the India AI Impact Summit in New Delhi just a day prior.

Indian Youth Congress' 'Shirtless' Protest

The Gujarat CM's comments come a day after workers of the Indian Youth Congress staged a 'shirtless' protest stunt at Bharat Mandapam against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, criticising the AI Impact Summit and accusing the PM of being "compromised". During the protest, party workers removed their shirts as a mark of dissent.

Earlier, in a statement, the Indian Youth Congress said its workers were protesting against a "compromised Prime Minister who has traded the identity of the country at the AI Summit." (ANI)