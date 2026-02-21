SP chief Akhilesh Yadav criticised ally Congress's 'shirtless' protest at the AI Summit, calling it shameful. The protest against PM Modi sparked a political row, with BJP terming it 'anti-India' while Congress leaders defended the act.

Samajwadi Party chief and Congress' INDIA bloc ally, Akhilesh Yadav, on Saturday criticised the Indian Youth Congress' "shirtless" protest at the AI Impact Summit, saying it brought "shame" to the nation. Speaking to reporters in Jhansi, Akhilesh Yadav said that Congress should have refrained from such an act before foreign delegates at Bharat Mandapam. "We may have internal rifts; the whole nation knows that the BJP lies. But, they should have refrained from doing something that brings shame to our country in front of foreign delegates and world representatives," the SP chief said.

Political Row Erupts Over Protest

On Friday, Youth Congress workers carried out a "shirtless" protest inside the venue, accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of being "compromised" and alleging that the country's identity had been traded at the AI event. The protest erupted into a political row, leading to counter-protests and clashes between BJP and Congress workers in Puducherry and Indore.

Earlier today, BJP MP Anurag Thakur called Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and the Youth Congress "anti-India." Thakur told reporters, "They have violated the norms of democracy. Are they anti-Modi or have they now become anti-India? Congress is defaming India on the international stage. What kind of politics is this? Rahul Gandhi, while opposing Modi, has started opposing India."

Congress Defends Move

Meanwhile, the Congress leaders came forward to defend the Youth Congress' move. Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge said the manner of protest staged by the Indian Youth Congress may not have been in the "right spirit", but the BJP should instead be embarrassed over the controversy surrounding the display of alleged Chinese products at the event.

Karnataka Minister Eshwara Khandre said, "Protesting is the fundamental right of the people of this country. They protested against the wrong policies of the central government. What is wrong with it?"

Arrested Workers Denied Bail

The Patiala House Court on Saturday rejected the bail applications of all four arrested Indian Youth Congress workers and sent them into a five-day police custody.