CPI(M) expelled Pratik Ur Rahman for joining the Trinamool Congress. In another blow to opposition, BJP MLA Bishnu Prasad Sharma also switched to the ruling TMC, escalating political tensions ahead of West Bengal's assembly elections.

Major Defections to TMC Ahead of Polls

CPI(M) Expels Pratik Ur Rahman

The West Bengal State Committee of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) stated that the committee member Pratik Ur Rahman has been expelled from the party for engaging in "serious anti-party activities and joining the enemy camp."

In an official statement, the committee said, "The State Committee member of the party, Pratik Ur Rahman, has been expelled from the party with immediate effect as per the decision of the West Bengal State Committee under Sub-section 13 of Article 19 of the party constitution for engaging in serious anti-party activities and joining the enemy camp."

The statement comes after Pratik Ur Rahman joined the Trinamool Congress today, ahead of the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections. The former CPI(M) State Committee member earlier met with TMC MP and National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee. After joining, Pratikur Rahman said, "This is just the trailer, picture abhi baaki hai."

BJP MLA Joins Ruling TMC

Earlier on Thursday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Bishnu Prasad Sharma from Kurseong Assembly constituency also joined the ruling All India Trinamool Congress (TMC).

Sharma joined the party at Trinamool Bhavan in Kolkata in the presence of senior TMC leaders, marking a setback for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the hill constituency.

TMC leaders welcomed Sharma and hailed the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led state government's achievements, attributing them to the reason for his switch.

West Bengal Minister Shashi Panja said that BJP MLA Bishnu Prasad Sharma believes in development-based politics, citing it as the reason for his joining Trinamool Congress.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Shankar Ghosh said that Sharma joined the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) because he felt disconnected from the party.

Tense Political Climate in West Bengal

These latest party switches create a tense political environment in the state, as all parties gear up their ground-level preparations and campaigns ahead of the legislative assembly elections.

West Bengal will face assembly polls in the first half of this year, but the dates have not been announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

In 2026, assembly elections are scheduled for four states and one union territory in India. The four legislative bodies, along with West Bengal, up for election are Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry.

